Union education ministry seeks action DU V-C over his ‘way of functioning’

The Union education ministry on Saturday sought action against DU vice-chancellor Yogesh Tyagi over his way of functioning, said varsity officials in the know of the matter.

The ministry has also written to the Delhi University (DU) asking that “strict action” be taken against PC Jha for writing to the ministry posing as registrar of DU, even though he was removed from the post.

The high-voltage drama has been unfolding at Delhi University since Tuesday with two factions of the university supporting two registrars, two pro-vice chancellors, and two directors of South Campus.

On Friday, Jha had written to the ministry saying Tyagi’s decision to appoint him as registrar was in compliance with the DU Act.

An official from the ministry, requesting anonymity, said, “There have been concerns about the functioning of the university. The role of the vice-chancellor needs to be looked at. The ministry has written to the President’s Office seeking an inquiry into these aspects.”

President Ram Nath Kovind, as the visitor of central institutions, may order a probe and effect the removal of a top varsity functionary, given sufficient reasons.

In a letter addressed to Vikas Gupta, the registrar appointed by pro-vice-chancellor PC Joshi, education ministry deputy secretary Birendra Kumar Singh said, “This ministry is in receipt of a letter dated 23.10.2020 received from one Shri PC Jha claiming to be the Registrar of the University. It is requested to ascertain who this person is and if he turns out to be an employee of Delhi University, then strict action as per the Delhi University Act,1922, and statutes and ordinances made thereunder may be taken.”

When contacted, Gupta confirmed receiving a letter from the ministry and said, “We have informed the ministry that action will be taken as per the administrative rules and regulations. Jha’s entry to the viceregal lodge has been restricted for now.”

The viceregal lodge houses the office of the DU vice-chancellor as well as those of executive officials of the varsity, including the registrar and pro-vice-chancellor.

Jha also released a statement, saying he and Geeta Bhatt were not allowed to enter viceregal lodge premises on Saturday around 1.30pm. “There has been an illegal occupation of the viceregal lodge and it has been informed to the police,” Jha said.

The offices of the registrar and pro-VC, which had been remained locked for two days, were unlocked by Gupta and Joshi late Friday. “I have been appointed as the registrar following due process and my appointment was acknowledged by the ministry as well. So, I have to be in the office for the normal functioning of the University,” Gupta said.