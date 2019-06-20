‘Use recycled products from construction, demolition plants’: Anil Baijal

The Lieutenant Governor of Delhi has directed all government agencies in city to increase the use of recycled products from construction and demolition plants in their projects.

In the meeting chaired by L-G Anil Baijal, it was also decided that all vacuum tankers that carry septage after cleaning septic tanks would have to be registered and need to install GPS so that their movement could be tracked.

The decision was taken after allegations surfaced that a large portion of the faecal sludge is dumped into drains by the private tankers, over which the authorities have little control.

“It was discussed and decided (in the meeting) that all vacuum tankers in the city should be registered, all tankers must have GPS so that the movement of the vehicles can be tracked, all tankers must be mapped to sewage treatment plants where they can take their sewage for discharge. Each STP must keep record of the sewage coming from the tankers,” said a release issued by Raj Bhawan.

Earlier this year, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) had directed the Delhi Jal Board to set up a vigilance system to stop illegal discharge of waste water from septic tanks into the Yamuna and penalise defaulters. Such activities were spotted at Jagatpur Khadar village and Milan Vihar by a CPCB team during an inspection.

In Delhi, nearly 50% population, especially in the periphery of the city, is dependent on sanitation systems such as septic tanks. Nearly four million litres of septage is collected every day in Delhi.

The meeting was convened by Bhure Lal, chairman of the Supreme Court-appointed Environment Pollution (Prevention and Control) Authority, on Wednesday.

Both Baijal and the EPCA chairman directed that all construction agencies should use maximum C&D recycled products for their building and road works. The civic bodies were asked to expand the network of C&D waste collection points, track transportation of waste and mandate its transfer to recycling facilities only.

Even though Delhi has three C&D recycling facilities at Burari, Shastri Park and Mundka – all of them are incurring losses as recycled products such as tiles, kerb stones and bricks have no takers

“We will be very glad if agencies heed the L-G’s instructions and start using our processed recycled construction material. We have about 6-7 lakh tonnes of recycled rodhi-patthar (aggregate) lying at our three C&D waste recycling plants,” said Sandeep Malhotra, Project Head with IL&FS, the company that runs C&D plants in Delhi.

First Published: Jun 20, 2019 04:29 IST