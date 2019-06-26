Vasant Vihar murder case: Nursing attendant stabbed 36 times

The 20-year-old nursing attendant, who was found murdered along with her elderly employers in Vasant Vihar on Sunday, was stabbed 36 times in her neck with two different objects, the police said on Tuesday. Investigators, however,

said that they are yet to make a breakthrough in the triple murder case.

Police said that one of the objects used for stabbing the nursing attendant, Khushbu Nautiyal, appeared to be an ice-pick, while another seemed to be a screwdriver. The elderly couple – Vishnu Mathur,79, and Shashi Mathur,75 – had one stab wound each in their necks.

“While Vishnu’s injury appeared to be caused by the ice-pick, the injury Shashi sustained suggested that the killer may have used a pointed object, like a screwdriver, which did not have sharp edge. The same weapons were used to kill Nautiyal also,” said a senior police officer, associated with the case.

More than 50 people have been questioned in the last two days, but officials said that have not been able to find any concrete evidence that could lead them to the killer or the motive behind the murders.

Nautiyal’s friends and relatives, who were rounded up for questioning on Sunday and then let off on Monday, joined the probe again on Tuesday after being served notices by the investigating team.

Two more people, including the dead couple’s neighbour, are being questioned in the case, the police said.

A forensics team accompanied visited the crime scene on Monday afternoon for a second time — since the bodies were discovered on Sunday morning — and collected evidence. After a thorough examination of the flat, the forensic experts said that the killer/s may have dressed up the crime scene, said another investigator.

“Except the area where the nursing attendant’s body was lying on her stomach, the entire floor in the dining room was properly cleaned in a bid to wipe out fingerprints and shoemarks. We did find some chance prints from a plastic box containing medicines and other items in the room. The items have been sent to the forensics lab ,” said the officer.

About the identity of the suspects and the bike they rode to visit the building, with their faces covered on Saturday night, the officer said that nobody in the neighbourhood has been able to identify them.

“The bike is seen in six CCTV cameras installed on the route towards Rao Tula Ram Marg from the Vasant Apartments’ flat where the three murders took place. The registration number of the bike is not visible in any of the cameras. There is a possibility that the bike did not have a number plate,” the officer added.

Police said that they analysed the call records of the victims’ four missing cellphones, which were switched off between 1.30am and 1.45am on Sunday. Since investigators have not got any significant leads by scanning the call records, they are now scanning Internet Protocol Detail Record of the missing phones and the phones of the suspects for clues

