Home / Delhi News / Vikram Dev Dutt appointed new principal secy, health and family welfare

Vikram Dev Dutt appointed new principal secy, health and family welfare

delhi Updated: Jun 07, 2020 23:51 IST
Press Trust of India
Senior IAS officer Vikram Dev Dutt has been appointed as the principal secretary, Health and Family Welfare department of the Delhi government, an official order said on Sunday.

Dutt, a 1993-batch IAS (AGMUT cadre) officer, will be posted as principal secretary (Health amd Family Welfare) on his joining Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD), in pursuance of Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India order, dated June 5, said the order issued by the Services Department of the Delhi government.

Vikas Anand, a 2002-batch IAS officer of the Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram and Union Territory (AGMUT) cadre, will continue to be posted as Officer on Special Duty at the Health and Family department in addition to his own duties, till further orders, it said.

Anand, secretary-cum-commissioner (industries) is holding additional charges of managing director of the Delhi State Industrial and Infrastrucuture Development Corporation, chief executive officer of the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board and the Delhi Disaster Management Authority.

