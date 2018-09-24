Wanted woman trafficker arrested from Punjabi Bagh, hunt on for husband

Delhi Police on Sunday arrested a woman from Punjabi Bagh, who was wanted in cases of human trafficking registered in Jharkhand, and was carrying a reward of Rs 25,000.

The woman’s husband, who is a co-accused and carries cash reward on his arrest, is still absconding.

Deputy commissioner of police(west) Monika Bharadwaj confirmed the woman’s arrest and identified her as 42-year-old Prabha Muni.

Her absconding husband was identified as Rohit Muni. According to police officers, in 2013 three girls, aged between 13 to 14 years, were allegedly trafficked to Delhi from Jharkhand by a placement agency on the pretext of getting them jobs with good earnings.

“Since they did not contact their families for the next few months, parents and relatives of these girls tracked them down with help of a local NGO in Jharkhand and arrived in Delhi the same year. A case was then registered in Jharkhand on the basis of the girl’s statement. Prabha Muni and her husband Rohit were identified as main accused,” said a police officer.

On Sunday , after receiving a tip off, a Delhi police team raided a house in Punjabi Bagh and arrested Muni. The officer said the woman had trapped the three minor girls. Police said that the couple is known for their social welfare works in Jharkhand and have photographs with some Delhi politicians.

“The couple was running the trafficking ring under the garb of social work. They were in touch with placement agencies in Delhi for which they used to transport minor girls from rural areas of Jharkhand. Jharkhand police has been informed and their involvement in other cases is yet to be ascertained. They will be jointly interrogated once the Jharkhand police officials arrive,” the officer said.

First Published: Sep 24, 2018 03:06 IST