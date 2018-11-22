War of words between Delhi BJP, AAP over chilli powder attack on CM Kejriwal

Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party chief Manoj Tiwari on Wednesday alleged that the attack on chief minister Arvind Kejriwal was ‘scripted’ to divert public attention from two recent incidents involving AAP MLAs.

The BJP also questioned the timing of the attack and said it was an old tactics to gain public sympathy.

“This is nothing but an attempt to divert the attention from the incident of near fatal attack on me at the Signature Bridge inauguration by AAP MLA Amantullah Khan and the objectionable language used by Somnath Bharti against a woman journalist,” said Tiwari.

The BJP said that the chief minister should act against Bharti for insulting women. The party also questioned Delhi Commission for Women chairperson Swati Maliwal’s silence on Bharti.

The AAP, later in the day hit back, stating that the BJP’s allegations of calling the attack stage-managed showed the party’s mindset.

“Terming the attack stage-managed shows BJP’s shameless mindset. The accused is clearly a BJP worker and has openly threatened to attack CM Arvind Kejriwal. Manoj Tiwariji should explain if his party was behind the attack,” AAP spokesperson Raghav Chadha said.

Tiwari, who is BJP’s MP from northeast Delhi, said that he was quick to condemn the attack on the CM. “But now they are accusing us for it. Anil Sharma (the accused) managed access inside the secretariat after permission from CM’s office. The attack was scripted by the AAP,” he said.

The BJP denied any connection with Sharma, who had tried to throw chilli powder at the CM. “They say that he is a BJP supporter. The BJP has nothing to do with the attack,” said Tiwari.

The BJP questioned the timing of the attack and said that this was yet another move by the AAP convener to gain public sympathy. “These incidents take place either before the Lok Sabha or the Delhi Assembly elections. Someone threw black paint on him just before the Assembly elections in November 2013. The attack on him in 2014, 2015 and 2016 happened during the Lok Sabha or Assembly elections in Delhi and Haryana,” said Tiwari.

Later, Tiwari claimed that he had received ‘death threats’. “I feel there is an attempt to kill me. Kejriwal will plan an attack on me as he is upset after the video of attack on me has gone viral,” Tiwari tweeted.

First Published: Nov 22, 2018 09:33 IST