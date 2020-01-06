Warm day in Delhi but temp may drop after rain

delhi

Updated: Jan 06, 2020 23:45 IST

Delhi enjoyed a relatively warm Monday as the maximum temperature was normal and minimum was three notches above normal.

The India meteorological department (IMD) has issued a forecast for rain and possible hail on Tuesday with a subsequent drop in temperature over the weekend.

According to the central pollution control board (CPCB), the 4pm air quality index (AQI) was 325 on Monday. It was 330 the previous day.

On Monday, the day temperature was 19 degrees C, while minimum was 9.9 degrees C.

A senior India Meteorological Department (IMD) scientist said that the approaching Western Disturbance in the northwest region will show its impact in Delhi as well, inducing light rain and gusty winds on January 7-8. Maximum temperature will be also fall by 4 to 5 degrees during 8 to 10 January. The night (minimum) temperature, however, will rise by two notches over the next two days but will see a sharp drop over the weekend.

“Rainfall is expected in north India between January 7 and 9, which will lead to a dip in the mercury in Delhi. The minimum temperature is likely to drop to 5-6 degrees Celsius by January 9. The day temperature may drop to 15.5 degrees C during the same time,” said Kuldeep Srivastava, head, IMD’s regional weather forecasting centre.

Also, gusty winds with a speed of up to 20-25kmph are likely over the next two days, he added.

Meteorologists said, when there are clouds under the influence of WD, the night temperature rises while the day temperature falls. Over the weekend, the drop in night temperature is predicted because the cloud cover will reduce.

Meanwhile, with the winds picking up pace, Delhi’s air quality saw a slight improvement.

The System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (Safar), the Centre-run weather and air quality forecasting wing, has forecast that increased surface winds and good ventilation is likely to stay for an extended period, which will keep air quality in check.

“Under the influence of the approaching western disturbance, scattered to fairly widespread rainfall is expecting over the next two days. Air quality is forecasted to improve to the lower end of ‘very poor’ to the ‘poor’ zone by Tuesday. Further improvement is expected by January 8,” said a senior SAFAR scientist.