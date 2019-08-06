Widespread rain forecast for Delhi in next 24 hours

delhi

Fairly widespread rains are expected over Delhi and NCR in the next 24 hours as the western end of the monsoon trough is now near Delhi, the Met office said on Tuesday.

Tuesday started on a wet note for Delhi-NCR as heavy showers lashed the region, resulting in waterlogging in many areas, slowing down the morning traffic.

There is also a low pressure area over north Bay of Bengal and adjoining coastal areas of Bangladesh and West Bengal which now lies as a “well marked low pressure area” according to India Meteorological Department (IMD’s) Tuesday bulletin.

“It is likely to concentrate into a depression during next 48 hours. It is likely to remain active during next 3-4 days,” the bulletin said.

The well-marked low pressure area will bring widespread rainfall with heavy rain falls over some places in Odisha, south Chhattisgarh, south Madhya Pradesh, Madhya Maharashtra, south Konkan and Goa, Gujarat region, Kerala, Karnataka and northern parts of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana during next 3-4 days.

“Extremely heavy falls are also likely over ghats area of Madhya Maharashtra on August 6 and 8, south Odisha and south Chhattisgarh on August 6 and 7, south Madhya Pradesh and coastal and south interior Karnataka on August 7 and 8, Kerala on August 8 and over Gujarat on August 8 and 9,” the bulletin said.

“The rains in Delhi are because the western end of the monsoon trough is near Delhi. There may be rains till Wednesday. We are expecting another spell around August 11 and 12,” said Mahesh Palawat, vice president, climate change and meteorology.

Skymet Weather in an update on Tuesday said active monsoon conditions will remain for a week and weaken thereafter. “Our weather models depict Monsoon getting weak by August 12 or 13. This break in Monsoon will be of a longer duration - for over a week. No active weather systems are expected during this period, except for the Trough that will shift closer to the foothills and remain confined there,” the update said.

