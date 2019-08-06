Delhi lashed by heavy rains; waterlogging, traffic jams hit morning commute

delhi

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 14:38 IST

Delhi and NCR on Tuesday morning witnessed heavy showers bringing relief from the sultry weather but causing waterlogging and traffic congestion during peak morning commute.

Slow-down in traffic movement was reported from several areas around Sri Aurobindo Marg and Africa Avenue in South Delhi, Patparganj, Laxmi Nagar and Pandav Nagar among busy East Delhi localities and ITO and Kashmere Gate among busy Central Delhi traffic intersections, Delhi Traffic Police officials said.

Public Works Department (PWD) control room reported more than 60 waterlogging calls from across the city since morning.

Waterlogging was reported from Krishna Nagar and Mayur Vihar in East Delhi, Mehrauli-Badarpur Road, Lajpat Nagar flyover, Nehru Nagar, Dhaula Kuan, RK Puram, Maharani Bagh and Munirka in South Delhi, Rani Khera, Mangolpuri, Rithala in North West Delhi, Punjabi Bagh in West Delhi, apart from Kashmere Gate and Rohtak Road.

Few short intense spells of rain and thundershower activity is predicted for Tuesday. Light to moderate rainfall is likely till Wednesday, while on Thursday (August 8), the city will witness rain or thundershowers.

According to private weather forecaster, Skymet weather, the showers can be attributed to the northward movement of Monsoon Trough, which is coming closer to Delhi and NCR area.

The Safdarjung Observatory in South-Central Delhi had recorded 12.6 mm rainfall till 8:30 am. Palam observatory in the South-West Delhi received the highest, 38.5 mm rain till 8.30 am. Other weather stations recorded --- Delhi Ridge (21.6 mm), Ayanagar (17.6 mm) and Lodhi Road (15.4 mm) rainfall.

The national weather forecaster sees the present trend holding at least till Friday, August 9, with generally cloudy skies and possibility of rain or thunderstorm.

IMD said the city will have “generally cloudy sky” and temperatures for the day are predicted at maximum temperature of 37 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 27 degrees Celsius.

Many parts of Delhi also witnessed rainfall on Monday, bringing respite to locals from the humid weather.

