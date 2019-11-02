Winds help clear pollutants, improves air to ‘very poor’

delhi

Updated: Nov 02, 2019 23:30 IST

On Saturday, strong winds helped Delhi’s air quality improve to “very poor” from the “severe” category it had been suffering for the last three days.

However, with waning wind speed towards the evening, realtime pollution levels had shot up to at least 15 times the safe limit at some stations.

Delhi’s 24-hour average air quality index (AQI) as recorded by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) at 4 pm on Saturday, was 399 in the “very poor” category. On Friday, this was 484, the worst since November 2017, when it was 486.

The air quality, however, started improving from around 7 pm at most of the city’s monitoring stations after the winds picked up.

“The wind speed was almost zero in the morning hours. But it picked up in the afternoon and by 5:30 pm it had reached 15km/hour. By 8:30pm the speed had again dropped to around 6 km/hr. As the wind speed dropped, pollutants again started accumulating,” said a senior official of the India Meteorological department (IMD).

As per CPCB data, the realtime concentration of PM 2.5 levels – the prominent pollutant in Delhi’s air – between 6-7 pm in Najafgarh was 907ug/m3, the highest among all 38 monitoring stations in the city. This was despite Najafgarh being a large, open and green area. The value, however, came down to 868 by 8 pm. The safe limit of PM2.5 is 60ug/m3.

Similarly, PM 2.5 levels at IGI Airport and Aurobindo Marg stations, which usually remain relatively cleaner than other parts of the city, rose to 786 ug/m3 and 759ug/m3, respectively in the evening. In the morning, PM 2.5 levels at IGI Airport was 126ug/m3 while Aurobindo Marg was 128ug/m3.

Dwarka sector-8 and Mundka, which are two of the 13 major pollution hot spots identified by the Delhi government, too were relatively cleaner in the morning recording PM 2.5 levels at 98ug/m3 and 106ug/m3. By evening the values here had shot up to 779ug/m3 and 671ug/m3, respectively.

At 7 pm, the average AQI at these stations was --- Najafgarh (297), Dwarka sector-8 (359), Mundka (397) and Aurobindo Marg (389) while data was not available for IGI Airport station.

DPCC asks for clean up at dusty ITO-Pragati Maidan

The Delhi Pollution Control Committee on Saturday inspected the area around the Arun Jaitely Cricket stadium near ITO where a T20 cricket match between India and Bangladesh is scheduled for Sunday. It directed the South Delhi Municipal Corporation, Public Works Department and traffic police to intensify action at ITO.

“Many government offices and institutions of public importance are located at ITO and during peak hours, there is heavy traffic movement in the area that causes a lot of road dust suspension. As Delhi’s air quality reached “severe” level, more intensified actions to combat air pollution were required from various departments,” a statement issued by the DPCC said.

Also, two night patrolling teams have also been deployed identify illegal garbage burning and dumping of construction debris.

The pollution control body also asked the agencies to take action against construction activities which have been banned till November 5 and remove construction and demolition waste if found.

The South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) said that it issued 236 challans with a penalty of ₹1,70,400 on Saturday for environmental offences like garbage burning, emissions from construction activities, illegal Construction debris dumping and emissions from industries.