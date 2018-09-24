Woman in Delhi chews off husband’s tongue during kiss, held

A woman allegedly chewed off her husband’s tongue at their house in outer Delhi’s Ranhola on Saturday night. A case has been registered against the woman, who is reportedly eight months pregnant, police said.

The man had to undergo a surgery on Sunday. Doctors have told police that his condition is stable.

The woman, identified by the police as 22-year-old Kajal Singh, and her husband, Karan Singh, a street performer, live in Vikas Nagar area of Ranhola, police said.

According to the police, the couple reportedly had an altercation over a domestic issue around 11 pm on Saturday.

Neighbours told investigators that the dispute appeared to have been settled by Karan’s parents, who live with the couple, after which the couple went to their room.

“Later around midnight, when the couple was making out in their room, Kajal bit off Karan’s tongue. The man rushed out of room shouting for help. He was bleeding from his mouth. The family members than called up the police and he was rushed to a hospital where he underwent surgery. The severed part of his tongue could not be reattached,” said a police officer, who did not wish to be named.

He was later referred to Safdarjung Hospital.

Deputy commissioner of police (outer) Seju P Kuruvilla said a PCR call was received and a police team was rushed to the spot late on Saturday night.

“A written complaint was received from the husband on Sunday. A case under section 326 of the Indian Penal Code, for causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means, has been registered against the woman. Whether the man will be able to speak again or not, is a matter of treatment. His tongue has been operated and he is hospitalised,” the DCP said.

The couple was married in November 2016. Police said that Karan is a street artist and performs in street plays.

First Published: Sep 24, 2018 04:02 IST