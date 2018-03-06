Woman, lover arrested for school guard’s murder in east Delhi

Police on Tuesday arrested a 27-year-old woman and her male friend for allegedly killing a 45-year-old security inside an east Delhi school two days ago.

Police said the arrested duo allegedly murdered the guard, Devi Dayal, to rob his money as they believed that he used to keep huge amount of cash with him. Dayal’s closeness to the woman was not liked by her male friend, Sajid Khan, 35, and that is why he murdered Dayal with the woman’s help, a police officer said.

Nupur Prasad, deputy commissioner of police (Shahdara), said Dayal’s death was a blind murder case. The recovery of two empty glasses, a bottle of liquor, and leftover food from the crime scene had hinted that the murderer had consumed liquor with Dayal before hitting on his head with a blunt object and slashing his wrist, said Prasad. Dayal’s mobile phone was missing from the crime scene.

During investigations, DCP Prasad said, the police team collected the call detail records (CDRs) of the two mobile numbers Dayal had been using. After analysing the CDRs, investigators focused their probe on a woman who had last spoken to Dayal before his murder. The identity and her residential address were established and the woman taken into custody for questioning.

“The woman, who works as a caterer, broke down during interrogation and confessed to the crime. Her interrogation led to the arrest of Khan, a driver by profession,” said DCP Prasad. She added that an iron rod, one paper cutter, a Chinese knife and a motorcycle that were used in the crime were recovered from them.

The woman told interrogators that she was allegedly having an affair with Dayal because he often helped her financially. Dayal worked as an accountant at a local transporter’s office during the day and worked as a guard at the Bal Convent Public School at night.

“Dayal often gave the woman money from a bundle of currency notes. This had made her believe that he was in the possession of lakhs of rupees. The two decided to kill Dayal to rob his money and get rid of him,” said an investigator.

On Saturday night, Dayal called the woman and asked her to come to his room in the school. She came with Khan and asked him to wait outside. “The woman sent Dayal out to bring a bottle of cold drink and helped Khan sneak in. After Dayal was drunk, the two hit his head with the iron rod and slit his writs to ensure he is dead,” Prasad said.

