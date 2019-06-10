Woman’s shooting in Vasant Kunj: 3, including her friend, arrested

Two days after a 25-year-old woman was shot in her face and thrown out of an SUV car in south Delhi’s Vasant Kunj, the police on Sunday claimed to have arrested a man, who they alleged was the attacker, from Chhatarpur Enclave area in the city. The police said they also arrested two men, suspected to be his associates, for allegedly helping him evade arrest.

The woman was attacked for allegedly demanding Rs2.5 lakh which she had lent to the suspect in instalments over time since 2012. Police said the attacker is the brother a friend of the woman.

Police identified the arrested man as Rahul Singhal, a resident of Deoli in south Delhi. They said Singhal was booked for attempting to kill a woman using a firearm, the case regarding which had been registered at the Vasant Kunj South police station. Officers refused to reveal the identity of the other two who were held.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (southwest) Benita Mary Jaikar said the police control room on Friday received a call regarding a woman being shot. An employee of a multinational company in Gurugram, the woman was shot below her right eye. She was admitted to a hospital where she underwent surgery. Her condition is said to be stable. “The suspect was known to the woman. We tracked down his movements. He used three different vehicles – a Fortuner, a Breeza and a Swift car to hoodwink the raiding teams and constantly changed his hideouts. The teams finally arrested him from Chhatarpur Enclave,” she said.

During interrogation, Singhal allegedly revealed he borrowed money from the woman for various reasons. “When the sum he had borrowed exceeded Rs2.5 lakh, the woman demanded her money,” the investigator said, adding Singhal was allegedly enraged as she had been pressuring him to return money.

On Friday, the officer said, Singhal allegedly met the woman after assuring her that he will return her money and took her for a drive. The duo had an argument and Singhal allegedly took out a pistol and shot her. He then allegedly threw her out of the car and fled.

First Published: Jun 10, 2019 05:43 IST