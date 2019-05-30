Work on second innings for AIIMS lawns begins, to be finished by August

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has started redevelopment work on the lawns containing the giant steel sprouts near the All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) roundabout on Aurobindo Marg.

According to NDMC officials, work began on Monday and is likely to be completed within three months. To avoid inconvenience to traffic, the council has barricaded the area.

In one of the lawns facing East Kidwai Nagar, a 35-foot steel art work — comprising eight big stainless steel sprouts — was installed in 2008. In the opposite lawn, 80 smaller sprouts were installed.

NDMC chairman Naresh Kumar said the area’s landscape had changed because of development in the region so the agency decided to beautify the lawns by adding a fountain, ornamental flowers and decorative lighting.

“We started work on ground a couple of days ago after the model code of conduct was over. We are trying to finish the project as soon as possible. The area will become more beautiful,” Kumar said.

A senior NDMC official, who is familiar with the project, said a 15-metre cascade fountain will be set up around the steel sprouts along with a flower bed and decorative lights.

“Work began on Monday after formal approval from the Delhi Urban Arts Commission (DUAC). Work will be over in three months. We are taking measures to ensure vehicular movement is not affected around the lawn,” the official said.

In May last year, NDMC had proposed to remove the sprouts and replace them with a water fountain. DUAC had opposed the move following which the municipality, in December 2018, had requested the arts commission to prepare a plan for comprehensive redevelopment of the landscape.

In March this year, the arts body jointly prepared a design plan with NDMC and suggested that the steel structures will remain.

