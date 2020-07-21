e-paper
‘Working together only for TV and ads?’ Gautam Gambhir jabs Kejriwal over Covid-19 centre

Gautam Gambhir had dedicated the Covid-19 isolation centre built by his foundation to Delhi government on July 7.

delhi Updated: Jul 21, 2020 11:29 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The Covid-19 isolation centre at Kanti Nagar in Delhi.(Pic: Twitter/@GautamGambhir)
         

Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Member of Parliament Gautam Gambhir took a jibe at Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal saying the isolation centre at Kanti Nagar is still not working.

“The GGF Covid-19 centre at Kanti Nagar is still closed. Mr Arvind Kejriwal, depite your assurances over video conference, no action has been taken. Is the whole talk about working together only for TV and advertisements? If you want the credit, come and inaugurate it. We have whole life to do politics,” the East Delhi MP tweeted in Hindi on Tuesday morning.

 

The Covid-19 isolation centre has built by his foundation. It was handed over to the Delhi government on July 7 by Gambhir.

“We have provided 50-bed isolation centre set up Gautam Gambhir Foundation to Delhi government. It is equipped with 30 oxygen cylinders. It is for the people who are not able to isolate themselves in homes,” Gambhir had said while dedicating the centre.

He had sought the approval for the centre during a video conferencing with Kejriwal on July 16.

The video conference was attended by BJP MPs Ramesh Bidhuri, Meenakshi Lekhi, Manoj Tiwari, Gautam Gambhir and Hans Raj Hans and AAP’s Rajya Sabha MPs Sanjay Singh, ND Gupta and SK Gupta.

Meanwhile, Delhi on Monday recorded less than 1,000 new Covid-19 cases for the first time in 49 days, which prompted AIIMS director Randeep Guleria to say that the national capital seems to have hit the peak.

Delhi recorded 954 cases on Monday, according to Union health ministry data at 8 am on Tuesday, which pushed the total to 1,23,747. Thirty five deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours, which took the total number of fatalities in Delhi to 3,663.

The active cases have declined steadily over the last week, bringing the figure down to 15,166 - the lowest in 44 days - while the recovery rate touched nearly 85 per cent.

This is for the first time since June 1 that less than 1,000 cases were recorded in a 24-hour span. For the last nine days, fresh cases were being reported in the range of 1,000-2,000.

The number of containment zones in the city stands at 696.

