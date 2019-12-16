e-paper
Monday, Dec 16, 2019

15,000 students have fun, learn at Ryan International fest

The extravaganza consisted of classical and contemporary dance sequences, folklore, drama, musical plays and puppet shows. It also offered workshops, competitions and street plays.

delhi Updated: Dec 16, 2019 17:24 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Students presented over 300 performances on the theme Generation Equal.
Students presented over 300 performances on the theme Generation Equal.
         

About 15,000 students had great fun and also learnt a lot at the 16th Ryan International Children’s Festival being hosted by the Ryan International Group of Institutions at the Talkatora stadium and National Bal Bhavan in New Delhi from December 13 to 17. Students presented over 300 performances on the theme Generation Equal, emphasising on equality between the sexes.

The extravaganza consisted of classical and contemporary dance sequences, folklore, drama, musical plays and puppet shows. It also offered workshops, competitions and street plays.

Ryan Group managing director Dr Grace Pinto said, “This year our Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi ji’s vision of Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao has inspired the theme of the festival, Generation Equal. The spotlight this year is on gender stereotypes that exist in societies around the world. By defining the roles for boys and girls, we are limiting them to develop their full potential and at this platform put forth the idea of overcoming prejudices and celebrating a generation of equals.”

Dr Grace Pinto said, “ We believe that children have immense energy, talents and skills and events such as these only help to channelise them in the right direction and motivating them to become confident and empowered global leaders. We thank our Lord Jesus Christ for his continual blessings and for the vision of Dr AF Pinto, chairman, Ryan Group to provide such international exposure to students.”

