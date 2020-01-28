Ahlcon International holds exhibition on India

delhi

Updated: Jan 28, 2020 16:14 IST

Ahlcon International School, Mayur Vihar, organised an exhibition on the theme Bharat Se Bhaarat Tak: The Journey of Incredible India.

The two-day event aimed at acquainting the guests and parents with the rich heritage and culture of our motherland. The inaugural lamp was lit by chief guest ambassador Dr Deepak Vohra, director Dr Ashok Pandey, principal Sanjay Yadav and other dignitaries. The teachers’ choir group enthralled the audience with a song in praise of the motherland. Different facets of Indian history were brought to life through artefacts, posters, coinages, visual representations and architectural recreations. The cubicles of the primary section traced landmarks in the evolution of the great Indian civilisation. Students of the middle section dressed up as characters from different eras and showcased an amalgamation of art, architecture, literature, medicine and music of Pushyabhuti dynasty, Badami Chalukyas and Rashtrakutas and the Mughals. The work of the reformers such as Raja Ram Mohan Roy, SC Bose, Rabindranath Tagore, Mahatma Gandhi and Jawaharlal Nehru was portrayed. The senior section illustrated the emergence of modern India through technology-based exhibits. It highlighted the developments that have taken place since independence such as the digital and educational advancements and research and innovation that helped India prove its mettle and emerge as a sovereign nation. The director and the principal lauded the efforts of young Ahlconites and teachers.