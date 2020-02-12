Amity’s Gauri bags PM Bal Puraskar

delhi

Updated: Feb 12, 2020 14:52 IST

Under the mentorship of Amity Group of Schools chairperson and RBEF Dr Amita Chauhan, Gauri Mishra of Class 8, Amity International School, Sector 46, Gurugram received an award from President Ram Nath Kovind for being the youngest pianist in India.

Gauri received the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar. At the ceremony, awards were given to children in several categories such as innovation, scholastics, sports, art and culture, social service and bravery at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. President Kovind conferred the awards on 49 children at Rashtrapati Bhawan.

Gauri received a medal, a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh, a certificate and a citation. Principal Arti Chopra congratulated her on the achievement. Gauri’s musical journey started in Thane, Maharashtra, where she stayed with her parents before the family moved to Gurugram.She is pursuing music at Trinity College in London and Prayag Sangeet Samiti, Allahabad.