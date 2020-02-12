e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 12, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Amity’s Gauri bags PM Bal Puraskar

At the ceremony, awards were given to children in several categories such as innovation, scholastics, sports, art and culture, social service and bravery at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

delhi Updated: Feb 12, 2020 14:52 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Gauri is a student of Class 8, Amity Int’l School, Sector 46, Gurugram.
Gauri is a student of Class 8, Amity Int’l School, Sector 46, Gurugram.(H)
         

Under the mentorship of Amity Group of Schools chairperson and RBEF Dr Amita Chauhan, Gauri Mishra of Class 8, Amity International School, Sector 46, Gurugram received an award from President Ram Nath Kovind for being the youngest pianist in India.

Gauri received the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar. At the ceremony, awards were given to children in several categories such as innovation, scholastics, sports, art and culture, social service and bravery at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. President Kovind conferred the awards on 49 children at Rashtrapati Bhawan.

Gauri received a medal, a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh, a certificate and a citation. Principal Arti Chopra congratulated her on the achievement. Gauri’s musical journey started in Thane, Maharashtra, where she stayed with her parents before the family moved to Gurugram.She is pursuing music at Trinity College in London and Prayag Sangeet Samiti, Allahabad.

tags
top news
In tears again, victim’s mother pleads for death warrant for 4 convicts
In tears again, victim’s mother pleads for death warrant for 4 convicts
Delhi poll debacle failure of Amit Shah, not PM Modi’s, says Shiv Sena
Delhi poll debacle failure of Amit Shah, not PM Modi’s, says Shiv Sena
Assam NRC goes offline, company points to contract that wasn’t renewed
Assam NRC goes offline, company points to contract that wasn’t renewed
PM Modi, ‘extremely delighted’ at Trump visit, promises a memorable welcome
PM Modi, ‘extremely delighted’ at Trump visit, promises a memorable welcome
Xiaomi Mi 10 could be a cheaper alternative to Samsung’s Galaxy S20
Xiaomi Mi 10 could be a cheaper alternative to Samsung’s Galaxy S20
Aston Martin’s new convertible cuts its top-dropping time in half
Aston Martin’s new convertible cuts its top-dropping time in half
ODI Rankings: Bumrah loses top spot after poor show in New Zealand
ODI Rankings: Bumrah loses top spot after poor show in New Zealand
‘PM Modi is a friend of mine, a great gentleman’: Donald Trump ahead of India visit
‘PM Modi is a friend of mine, a great gentleman’: Donald Trump ahead of India visit
trending topics
Arvind KejriwalIndia vs New ZealandDelhi Assembly Election 2020Virat KohliOmar AbdullahCoronavirusValentine’s Day 2020

don't miss

latest news

india news

Delhi News