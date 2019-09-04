Art exhibition held at Vidya Bal Bhawan school in Delhi

delhi

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 11:20 IST

Art Exhibition: Creativity starts here

Vidya Bal Bhawan Public School, Vasundhara organised an art exhibition titled Manifestations to allow students to express their thoughts on canvases.

The exhibition was inaugurated by school chairman Dr Satvir Sharma. Students’ displayed Madhubani painting, folk art painting, Warli painting, oil pastel painting, water colour painting, abstract painting and knife painting. Parents appreciated the exhibition. They admired the creative work exhibited by the students and suggested organising such exhibitions in future also. Students also did a live painting at the exhibition. A special attraction was the Selfie Corner on the theme of Independence Day where parents clicked photographs.

The chairman congratulated students and their teachers for the successful event and motivated them to keep up the good work. School administrator Nishant Sharma said that such exhibitions bring out the hidden talents of students. He said VBBPS will keep on organising such events in future as well. VBBPS students proved the truth of the saying that “every child is an artist.”

First Published: Sep 04, 2019 11:15 IST