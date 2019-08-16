Bal Bhavan International gets a new student council

delhi

Investiture Ceremony

Bal Bhavan International School, Dwarka, conducted an investiture ceremony to instill a sense of duty and loyalty in the elected badge holders.

The student leaders received their titles from vice principal Jaspreet Kaur and sports director Sandeep Gupta. The council was democratically selected after rigorous screening rounds. The event started with a march past in the school grounds by the council. The council members received badges and took oaths. Harsh, Komal, Angel, Lipika and Gaia received badges for school prefects. Prerna Saini is the vice sports captain girl. Sheikh Tahir is vice sports captain boy. Ankita Anand is sports captain girl, Vansh Gehlot is sports captain boys. Ankit and Abhinav Jain are vice head boys. Ravleen Kaur and Tina Gahlot are vice head girls. Kawal and Kunal Tripathi are head boys and Deepanshi and Samiksha are head girls. The elected body of clubs and houses also received their badges. The cabinet took an oath to carry out their duties with integrity, faith and excellence.

Special Assembly on World Population Day

Darshan Academy, Kirpal Bagh, organised a special assembly on World Population Day. It consisted of a speech, a quiz and a musical performance.

The event highlighted the factors that lead to exponential population growth and the economical disparities and social problems it causes. The aim was to raise awareness about family planning. According to the United Nations World Population Day webpage, this year marks the 50th anniversary of the 1968 International Conference on Human Rights, where family planning was, for the first time, globally affirmed to be a human right which continues to be an important event around the world. This day creates a sense of urgency on the need to address the exploding world population, while also spreading awareness about the importance of reproductive health. The students were keen to learn about how they could create this awareness and make a difference in a populous country such as ours.

Rocball

Rainbow English School, Janakpuri, conducted a Rocball orientation programme in collaboration with the Rocball Amateur Federation of India and the Association of Delhi.

James W. Fege, founder of Rocball body, USA, graced the occasion. School chairman Dr JR Kashyap, principal A Raghavan and vice principal Sourabh Kashyap welcomed Fege, Rajesh Rishi, MLA Janakpuri; Bhupender Sangwan, general secretary, RAAD, Haryana, IPS; Dharambir Singh, vice president RAFI, Punjab; Praveen Kumar chairman RAFI, Haryana; Sunita Khurana, vice president, RAAD, Delhi; Nasib Alam, technical officer RAFI, Delhi. The event began with the lamp lighting ceremony by the management and other dignitaries. A yoga performance by the students of GGSSS, Bindapur, impressed everyone. The dance and martial arts performances were enthralling. A demonstration match was played by the teams of Delhi and NCR where James was the referee. He made a PowerPoint presentation on developments in the field. Dr JR Kashyap said the school management would try to ensure the all-round development of students. He said Rainbow English School would be the first school in Janakpuri to introduce Rocball in Janakpuri constituency. The vice principal highlighted the achievements of students at the state level. Alam appreciated the efforts of the management.

Scrabble

Aster Public School, Greater Noida West organised a game of Scrabble to enhance the language skills of students. The event was held in partnership with Collins Publishers.

Someone has rightly said that whatever is done in the eight hours at school daily does not go waste. During the middle years of school, gaming and learning go hand in hand. Language learning is made interesting through the word games for the enrichment of vocabulary and practical usage of language.

The students of Classes 6 to 8 participated in the competition and got exposure to new terms and a word bank. The first position was grabbed by Arpita, Tanishka and Kanishtika of Classes 6, 7 and 8. Aradhya, Drish Ganguly, Manya and Arni were the runners-up. All the students enjoyed the game.

Investiture Ceremony

DLDAV Model School, Shalimar Bagh, organised an investiture ceremony at the beginning of the new academic session. It began with a march past by the students of different houses and the newly formed student council. Principal Reena Rajpal administered oaths to the student leaders. She motivated them to keep moving ahead despite obstacles. She said the new student council would have ample responsibilities to shoulder. The council promised to discharge duties diligently and to spread the message of truthfulness and sincerity. With the flags held high and heads standing tall, the ceremony concluded magnificently.

