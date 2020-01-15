Delhi school events: Experimental culinary workshop for students

delhi

Experimental Culinary Workshop for Students

As part of the Marksharks Passion Expedition Programme conducted in schools of Delhi NCR in association with HT PACE, a culinary workshop was conducted by India’s no. 1 Cookbook author Nita Mehta at AWWA Women’s Hostel, Delhi Cantt. The renowned chef Nita Mehta has mastered the art of creating magic with spices and making cooking a fun affair. The interactive workshop started with Nita Mehta teaching the students to bake pizza, explaining them the important tips to keep in mind. After that, the students had to bake pizza on their own where they were given the freedom to be experimental making it an extremely fun-filled activity for them. Nita Mehta was visibly impressed seeing the kind of knowledge and expertise the young students displayed while cooking. Sharing with students her own journey of learning the art of cooking, she told them her inspiration was her own family. She threw light on how cooking is not just a hobby and requires professionalism and hard work if taken up as a career choice. Students also got to learn that there are no hard and fast rules of cooking as it is a creative liberty. At the end of the enlightening session, Nita Mehta gifted her cookbooks to all the students and told them how they can sign up for the Junior Master Classes which she conducts for kids.

Visit to Goonj

A group of students of Cambridge School, Noida, visited the NGO, Goonj.

The students got an opportunity to learn about its history and initiatives taken for the welfare of the weaker sections of society. They were divided into two groups and shown around the processing unit where they learnt about the whole procedure of converting vast stocks of items of everyday necessities and material into family kits, blankets, mats and school kits. It was amazing to see the smooth and systematic functioning of the processing unit. Students asked questions to learn more about the organisation. The students also carried with them clothes, toys and books for donation.

Alumni reunion

Sarla Chopra DAV Public School, Noida, organised an Alumni Reunion to foster a strong and life-long relationship between alumni and the school.

The event began with the lighting of the lamp by principal IP Bhatia, which was followed by the school prayer. Bhatia welcomed the alumni with her compassionate words and praised them for their achievements. The students went down memory lane and cherished the moments they had spent in the school.

The students presented dance and song performances. It was a day of reflection, remembering the good old days and looking forward with a sense of purpose and anticipation. The programme concluded on a high note when one of the alumni, Shivam Verma who is now a district civil judge, remembered his teachers right from primary to senior secondary level and showed his gratitude for their unconditional support and guidance.

IKAI’s National Golden Karate Championship

Priyanjali, a student of Class 9C, Aster Public School, Greater Noida, earned the first position and a gold medal in IKAI’s National Golden Karate Championship. It was held for at the Talkatora stadium, New Delhi.

As many as 409 students from 10 clubs including participants from Punjab, Delhi, Haryana, Jharkhand, Bihar, UP and Delhi NCR competed in the event.

Priyanjali was able to achieve this feat because of the meticulous training, hard work and zeal. She showcased girl power and was an inspiration for other girls too.

Interaction with Sachin Sachdeva

Students of Holy Child Public School, Sector 75, Faridabad, interacted with Sachin Sachdeva, whose book “The Trials of a Stolen Bicycle” has been launched recently.

Sachdeva made children think and helped to develop their imagination. The session encouraged children to develop the reading habit. They also got tips on developing their vocabulary.