Delhi school events: Hillwoods Academy celebrates Confluence

delhi

Updated: Dec 04, 2019 13:52 IST

Confluence 2019

Hillwoods Academy, Greater Noida, organised a set of interschool competitions titled Confluence.

The event was part of the school’s efforts to develop and showcase the talents of students. Among the participating schools were SKS World School, Pragyan School, Kaushlya World School, DLF World School, Cornerstone Foundation, Grads International School, Hillwoods Academy Delhi, Delhi World Public School, Ursuline Convent School and Delhi Public School, Gr Noida. The competitions were Vegetable Printing, Thread Painting, On the Spot painting, Create Science Magazine, Turtle Robots, Sufi Song, Crossword, Excel with Math, Quiz on Mahatma Gandhi. The event began with lamp lighting and an invocation to God. The distinguished guests present were Sarita Sahay, assistant professor at Army College of Education, Greater Noida (a PhD in History, she has authored the book Teaching of Technology in Educationand Growing Up as a Learner); Neeti Sharma asst professor at AIE; and Parul Bhagat, textile designer and art teacher, Pidilite Industries. Students put up a splendid exhibition. The guests were impressed by the creative ideas. Art exhibits, models of Science, Economics, Business Studies, Hindi, English and Social Science were appreciated by all. The special attraction was an event on the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. Dr Sahay praised the efforts of the students and teachers.

Annual Day

The Manthan School, Noida, celebrated its annual day titled Tasveer -2019 under the guidance of director Divya Jain, COO Puja Khurana, principal Poonam Kumar Mendiratta and centre head Nishima Arya Hans.

Members of the management and parents attended the musical extravaganza. The carnival on the theme “Tomorrow land” had Goan music, foot tapping disco beats, spirited Afro thumps, breathtaking Gothic rhythms and peppy numbers. The performers rocked the stage in vibrant dresses, compelling everyone to clap. Children gained confidence in performing in public, and developed peer interaction and communicational skills. It was great fun to see the youngsters dance.

Street play

Class 12 students of Mater Dei School, Tilak Lane, performed a street play on water conservation which they had written themselves. The event was held under the guidance of principal Sr Stella Joseph.

The aim was to spread awareness among children and adults about the need to save every possible droplet of water. The world is facing a shortage of resources and India which has the second largest population too faces it. The water crisis is something all individuals can contribute in reducing. The streetplay showed how water is wasted and how it can be saved. Students coined a jingle, “Paise dikhakar tu paani le jaaye pyaasa voh baccha line mein mar jaaye.” The streetplay was performed at Khan Market at the Our lady of health Vialankanni shrine church. Pupils also presented posters and banners on the topic.

27th National Children’s Science Congress

The 27th National Children’s Science Congress 2019 was held in the auditorium of Delhi World Public School, Noida Extension with 68 participants from nine prominent schools.

The participants presented 23 projects on contemporary issues and expressed their views. The function began with the lighting of the lamp amid chanting of shlokas followed by the address of principal Jyoti Arora. She accorded a warm welcome to judges Dr Madhuphull, ex-scientist, department of science and technology, govt of India and mentor of NCSC; Dr Vivek, state programme coordinator UP State; and Veena Mishra, programme coordinator Children’s Science Congress GB Nagar. It was a challenge for the judges to assess the competent contestants. The participants learnt a great deal by sharing their opinions and also acquired a lot knowledge.

District level Science Quiz and Essay Writing

DAV Public School, NTPC Faridabad, hosted a district level science quiz and essay writing competition for government and private schools of Faridabad.

Principal Alka Arora welcomed chief guest D Nandi, GM, NTPC, Faridabad and vice chairman of the school; Giri, DGM, HR, NTPC; Premlata, AGM, HR, NTPC; Ajay Sharma, DSO and his team. The event began with lamp lighting whcih was followed by the science quiz and essay writing. Eight teams were shortlisted for the oral round of quiz which had rapid fire and identification rounds. The two day event came to an end with the felicitation ceremony of the shortlisted participants by Premlata. Five teams both for private and government schools qualified for the state level. The enthusiastic participation of all schools was commendable.

Mathematics Olympiad

The students of Rattan Convent School, Faridabad, shone in the Mathematics Olympiad.

As many as 183 students participated of whom 150 qualified for the national level. Lakshay, a student of Class 10, got 17th rank in Haryana and stood first in Faridabad district. The gold medal winnners were Ujjwal, Himanshu, Jai, Tanmay, Prachi, Bhavesh, Vivek, Deepak, Amit, Jeesika, Lovishka, Devansh, Akshay, Karan and Yash. Principal Manoj Kumar felicitated the winners with medals and gave them his best wishes. He asked students to do their best in other subjects also.

Child Rights Day

Narayana E-Techno School, Sector -87, Faridabad, celebrated Child Rights Day.

Principal Neha Khera welcomed dignitaries Garima, DCP District child protection body; sub-inspector, missing children cell, Jagmal Singh, ASI crime branch Amar Singh and Traffic Tauji Virender Singh. They made students aware about the rights of children and helpline numbers. Students enjoyed talking with Traffic Tauji. Principal Neha Khera proposed the vote of thanks.

Shooting Silver

Vidisha Saxena, a Class 12 student of Cambridge School, Greater Noida, bagged a silver medal in the CBSE National Rifle Shooting Tournament held at SS International School, Karnal, Haryana.

She emerged victorious among 200 female shooters in the U-19 category with a a stupendous score of 397 out of 400 points. Earlier last month she had bagged a gold medal in the CBSE Rifle Shooting Zonal Tournament, North Zone-I, wherein 150 schools participated. Vidisha has been selected for Khelo India Youth Games 3, 2020, for the second year in succession.

Principal Dr Rekha Bhushan lauded her achievement and wished her all the best for future endeavours.

Caring and Sharing Activity

The students of Ramagya School, Noida, took part in a caring and sharing activity. They donated packed food items which were gift wrapped by the student council for underprivileged children and housekeeping staff.

The principal led the student council in distribution of gifts to the housekeeping staff and the students of Unnati. The future world will need more competent yet compassionate people rather than just competitive crowd and this was a step in that direction.

Interschool Art and Craft Competition under ISA Collaborative Project “Prevalent Symmetry in the World”

DAV Public School, Sector 49, Faridabad organised an Inter-School Art and Craft Competition as part of an ISA collaborative project titled Prevalent Symmetry in the World.

The project was an endeavour to inform students about the symmetry that exists in the world.The competition witnessed the participation of students from different schools in rangoli making, face painting, mask making and wall hanging. It provided a platform to budding artists of Classes 7 and 8 to showcase their aesthetic sense. The presentation by the budding artists left the judges KK Choubey and Satish Pandey impressed by their talent. The award ceremony began with the chanting of Gayatri Mantra followed by a prayer. Principal BK Das honoured the judges with planters.The principal and jury members felicitated the outstanding performers. In Face painting, St. John’s Sector 49 got the first position while DAV Public School Ballabhgarh came second. In Mask making Holy Child Public School Sector 29, secured the first position and DAV Public School Sector 37 won the second place. In Rangoli, Holy Child Public School Sector 29 obtained the first position while DAV Public School Sector 14 was second place. In Wall hanging Vidya Niketan Public School NIT 2 bagged the winners Trophy and DAV Sector 14 got the Runner’s up trophy. In his address, the judge KK Choubey appreciated creativity of the artists.