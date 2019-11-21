Delhi school events: Interesting interschool debate held at CJM

delhi

CJM OSA Centenary Debate

Justice AK Goel of the Supreme Court has said, “We are not a civilised society if people are put behind bars without fair procedure.” Every citizen has the right to speedy justice. At the same time, if haste results in justice being denied, can we still be called a civilised society? Sixteen students from eight schools across Delhi debated whether “Justice Delayed is Justice Denied” at the Inter-School CJM OSA Centenary Debate held on August 30 in commemoration of the centenary year of CJM, Delhi. The debaters presented their arguments before the audience and a panel of eminent jury members Anuj Aggarwal, practising lawyer, Anita Kaul, editor and co-publisher of the Chanakya Aerospace, Defence and Maritime Review, and Ankita Gandhi, research associate and assistant instructor at Jindal Global Law School. At the end of the heated but interesting debate which lasted over 3 hours, the host school was adjudged the best team, with Shirin Vetticad and Nandini Parashar of CJM being declared the best and second-best speakers respectively. The interjector from Mater Dei School Jasleen Bedi was adjudged the best interjector. On September 27 and 28, the same team comprising Shirin Vetticad of Class 12 and Nandini Parashar of Class 11 participated in a national level debate held at St John’s All Boys School in Chandigarh. The debate consisting of 4 rounds spanned two days. The debate ended with the students of Convent of Jesus and Mary, New Delhi being adjudged the second best team.

Accolades from Union Minister

Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad appreciated the work of students of Bhatnagar International School, Vasant Kunj, at the Philately Exhibition on Bapu held at the PHD Chamber of Commerce, New Delhi.

Delhi Postal Circle had organised the philately exhibition. Anubhav Teotia of Class 8 won a gold medal for his stamp collection on Architectural Beauty while Apurva Kumari of Class 9 grabbed a gold medal for her collection on Musicians and Musical Instruments. Kajal Sehrawat of Class 9 won a silver medal. Bronze medal winners were Mayur Pandey and Gayatri Chauhan (Class 8); Siddhant Singh, Shrishti and Apurva Kumari (all of Class 9) and Tegsimar Singh Arora and Vansh Mendiratta (Class 12).

In the painting competition held on the same day, Vedansh Pradhan (Class 8) won a gold medal while Archit Garg (Class 8) won a consolation prize. These students are members of the school’s stamp collectors’ club named Dak Dharohar. Under the guidance of principal Shilpa Bhatnagar, different clubs of the school are working for the holistic development of students.

All India Air Force Schools Athletics and Sports Championship

Twenty seven students from Air Force Golden Jubilee Institute, Subroto Park, shone in the All India Air Force Schools Athletics and Sports Championship 2019 at Tau Devilal Sports Complex, Panchkula, Chandigarh. These students were a part of the Air HQ Command team of 53 students who won 10 gold, 9 silver and 2 bronze medals in the championship conducted by the Air Force Station Chandigarh.

Air Marshal MSG Menon VSM, DG (works and ceremonial) declared the meet open. A total of eight command teams participated in it.

In athletic events, AFGJItes won five gold medals and five bronze medals. The students won the gold in basketball girls’ category. The Air HQ Command team won the prestigious over all trophy. They were also awarded the runners up trophy in overall athletics.

The Air Force Golden Jubilee Institute, Subroto Park contingent performed extremely well under the guidance of principal Poonam S Rampal, HOD sports Kiran Sharma, and TGT physical education JS Khapra. The prizes were given away by Air Marshal Nambiar PVSM AVSM VM BAR, AOC-in-C, HQ WAC IAF.

Inter School Spanish Language Festival

DPS International, Pushp Vihar, under the aegis of The DPS Society organised La Feria: An Inter-School Spanish Language Festival.

An objective of this event was to spread awareness of the Spanish language and culture among the student community.This year the theme of the event was “Music is the reflection of the soul.” The literary, art events and Spanish Quiz were based were based on the theme. The event saw enthusiastic participation by students of 15 reputed schools of Delhi and NCR in art and fusion music, poetry singing and dramatization, character de facto, musical drama and quiz competitions. Winners of various events received trophies, prizes and certificates. The ambassador of Peru Carlos R Polo and cultural attaché Fabio Subia Diaz, Dr Òscar Pujol Riembau, director Instituto Cervantes, New Delhi were the distinguished guests. Parents, students and other dignitaries attended the programme. The director, Instituto Cervantes and guests congratulated Amita Mishra, principal, DPS International and her team for their efforts to provide a platform for students where they can experience global cultures and exchange ideas.

Young Orators Excel

Green Fields School, Safdarjung Enclave and IQF jointly organised an interschool speech competition on Swami Vivekanand. The chief guest was Vinay Shankar and the guest of honour was Pravrajika Jnanaprana Mataji. Anima Dutta, Shiba Mehra and G Anuradha were the judges. Students from 25 prestigious schools participated in the event. Six best speakers who were given trophies were Shreya Singh of Indraprastha World School, Sneha Gupta of Cambridge School, Aaina Ranil of St Paul’s School, Ansh Singh of Ambience Public School, Adnan Yusuf of Hamdard Public School and Arsh Dubey of Greenfields School. Principal Mini Khanna appreciated the participants and thanked the IQF team for this initiative.

Grandparents Day Celebration

“A grandparent is a little bit parent, a little bit teacher, and a little bit best friend.”

With this thought, the students of Sant Nirankari Public School, Govindpuri celebrated Grandparents Day. Students presented handmade cards to the grandparents. The grandparents enjoyed songs and relived their childhood with grandchildren. Head of the school Neeraj Mahipal Chawla interacted with the parents and grandparents to develop a better home-school partnership. The event spread smiles among all.

Artistic and Creative Workshop

DAV Public School, RK Puram, hosted an artistic and creative workshop by Kala for students.

The resource person taught innovative yet easy-to-make craft work like chandeliers using paper and scissors only. The eco-friendly craft work can be used for festivals, turning waste materials into decorations. Under his guidance and supervision, the students created brilliant streamers and paper lanterns in a short span of time. At the end, everyone agreed that the workshop was a great way to nurture art while also being eco-friendly, allowing waste paper to be utilised instead of being discarded.

New York Academy of Sciences

Anish Gurjar of Ryan International School, Vasant Kunj, has been selected by the prestigious New York Academy of Sciences, Junior Academy. It is one of the oldest and most respected scientific organisations. It identifies talent globally and prepares the next generation of innovators through mentorship.

Ryan International Group chairman Dr AF Pinto, managing director Dr Grace Pinto and the entire Ryan fraternity congratulated Anish on his accomplishment.

Mental Health Awareness Week

The department of psychology, Delhi Public School, Vasant Kunj observed Mental Health Awareness Week.

The theme as proposed by the World Health Organisation was Suicide Prevention. The events held included inter-class psychology quiz, intra-class poster making competition on mental health awareness topics such as, calm down, happiness is not dependency, empowering yourself and unmute yourself. A mental health awareness march was also conducted by Psychology students along with representatives of the various grades. The students marched with placards, posters, banners and jingles on topics such as say no to bullying, quit smoking, say no to drugs, empowering themselves with life skills, seeking help or professional help, suicide prevention, reassurances, providing support to peers, unmuting themselves when stressed, developing peer relations, and attitude change. A special assembly was organised with street plays and psychodrama to make the students aware about the significance of mental health in one’s life.