Delhi school events: Maxfort lays stress on saving planet Earth

delhi

Updated: Jan 20, 2020 14:17 IST

Hope for the Earth

The earth is the planet gifted to us by God to live on. Maxfort School, Rohini, organised an event titled Hope for The Earth that focused on how we can save the planet.

The function started by welcoming parents and a tribute to goddess Saraswati by principal Dr Ratna Chakravarty, headmistress Neerja Anand and parents. Students offered a prayer song to goddess Saraswati. Children staged a skit on the importance of Mother Earth. Maxfortians presented foot-tapping dance performances. Students and parents took a pledge to keep the Earth safe. The parents were impressed by the performances of students. The gathering appreciated the choice of the theme. Children displayed good language skills which are essential for success in many fields. It was a spectacular display of talent. The show ended with a vote of thanks to students, teachers and supporting staff.

Winter Carnival

Parents, students and teachers greatly enjoyed a Winter Carnival organised by Abhinav Public School, Pitampura.

The highlights were dance mania, fantasy world, colouring competition, magic show, stage shows, camel ride, tattoo art, and fun rides. Visitors took photos at selfie corners. There were loads of games for everyone and lucky draw prizes to keep the enthusiasm high. Food stalls satisfied the taste buds of visitors in the chilly weather. The school ground bore a festive look. The event was held to give students and parents an opportunity to have some fun during the winter.

FIT INDIA Programme

AGDAV Centenary Public School, Model Town, took part in the Fit India Movement launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The programme started with Fit India Plogging which was intended to create a clean and fit India. The run was held from Chhatrasal Stadium to Gandhi Ashram, Delhi in the presence of the sub-divisional magistrate and deputy commissioner of police, Model Town. The run started and culminated with a spectacular performance by the school band. The students collected plastic garbage. The run also emphasised on inculcating the habit of fitness and cleanliness in all citizens. Other activities were also held such as yoga to develop concentration and stamina. Students wrote poems on the importance of fitness and what changes they need to bring in their lifestyles to be fit. A few students sang a song titled Fit Me Fit India and also took part in martial arts. This helped students become more alert and vigilant. AGDAVians pledged to make fitness a part of their lifestyle.

Annual Function

Sarvodaya Vidyalaya, Sector 3, Rohini celebrated its annual function.

Members of the school management committee inaugurated the function. Rakhi Bidlan, MLA, and Savita Drall, deputy director of education district northwest B-II, were the chief guests. Head of school Dr Arun Kumar welcomed the chief guests. The cultural extravaganza began with Sarasvati Vandana. Students presented cultural performances such as folk dances and a skit on entrepreneurship mindset curriculum. The dance performances captivated the audience. The chief guest released the school magazine, Pranjal, and felicitated meritorious students. The chief guests appreciated the achievements of the school in the recent past. They motivated the students to work hard. The head of school read out the annual report highlighting activities and achievements. Vice principal Darshana Gautam proposed the vote of thanks.

Book Week

Maxfort School, Parwana Road, Pitampura celebrated a Book Week to inculcate the reading habit.

Activities such as story telling sessions, making of book marks, favourite characters, authors and book reviews were organised for all classes. The event gave students a chance to go through their favourite books. It also created an interest in reading in the children.

Going Eco Friendly

St Margaret School, Derawal Nagar, spread the message of saying no to plastic at its annual exhibition titled Nirmiti.

Students displayed models, charts, fliers, articles, quotes and posters. They staged street plays, sang melodious songs with the message that it’s time, we said no to plastic of all kinds. A guest from the High Court praised the efforts of the students and staff to inform everyone about what is plastic, how we obtain it, what are its uses and how hazardous it is. The students also displayed alternatives to plastic toys.