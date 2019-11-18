Delhi school events: Maxfort, Rohini, holds a youth parliament

delhi

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 15:47 IST

Youth Parliament

Grade 10 students of Maxfort School, Rohini, presented the first session of a Youth Parliament.

The students demonstrated a few proceedings of the parliament of India. It started with the oath taking ceremony in which newly elected MPs/representatives take an oath to fulfil their duty and defend the nation against enemies. Then the obituary reference was held in which students representing Lok Sabha MPs presented their condolences to departed souls. Then Speaker gave the responsibility to the Prime Minister to introduce new ministers to the house. Then the most interesting segment, the question hour, was held. The issues raised in the session were related to finance, women uplift and reservation. Then the calling attention motion was moved to answer questions urgently.

Principal Dr Ratna Chakravarty motivated and inspired the students with her address. The youth parliament concluded with the national anthem.

Clean Yamuna Programme

Modern Public School, Shalimar Bagh, participated in a Clean Yamuna programme organised by Delhi Sahodaya Schools Complex and Indraprastha Sahodaya Schools at Sonia Vihar Ghat.

The chief guest was Manoj Tiwari, member of parliament. Fifty schools from across Delhi-NCR cleaned the Yamuna bank. They removed plastic, thermocol caps and other non-biodegradable waste from the banks. The students collected garbage which included discarded plastic waste. Sahodaya Schools president Alka Kapur said, “Children are the future of the country and we need to develop environmental consciousness at a tender age as they are the change makers.” Students raised slogans Clean Yamuna, Dream Yamuna.

Annual Fete

St Angel’s Sr Sec School, Rohini, organised its annual fete titled Celebrating the Elixir of Life on Earth: Water. The show was aimed at creating awareness about water conservation.

The dignitaries present were deputy director, district, education Y Marka, principal Manju Kochar (who has recently joined the National Open School); founder chairman Ashutosh Bhardwaj, principal Seema Bhardwaj, and science department head DA Mishra. The extravaganza began with a Ganesh Vandana and Garba dance. The carnival comprised exciting games in innovative stalls. The stalls used eco-friendly decorative materials. The prizes lured the parents and children to participate and win. Mouthwatering delicacies and feet tapping music were added attractions. The school management appreciated the toil of the students and teachers. The entire team of teachers thanked school director Architt Bhardwaj for his guidance and support in ensuring the carnival’s success.

Demonstration of The Working of The Fire Department

Sachdeva Public School, Rohini, invited experts from the department of fire and emergency services to give a demonstration on the working of the fire department.

The experts came equipped with a fire engine and professional equipment to sensitise the staff and students about the life saving and rescue techniques in case of fire. They appreciated the level of preparedness of the school. It had a floor-wise evacuation plan (the path to be followed during evacuation) displayed at prominent points, fire extinguishers at strategic points and regular mock drills. They were impressed by the knowledge of staff members and students about how to use fire extinguishers. The objective of the exercise was to create awareness among the students regarding fire fighting techniques and the ways to respond swiftly in times of emergency.

Rashtriya Ekta Diwas

DAV Centenary Public School, Narela, celebrated Rashtriya Ekta Diwas.

The school re-affirmed the inherent strength and resilience of our nation to withstand threats to unity, integrity and security. It organised several events on this day. An oath taking ceremony for all school students was organised to mark the occasion. Students also took part in a run for unity. Wearing dresses of different states, they highlighted the unity in cultural diversity of India. They marched past in the school compound smartly. Principal Bimlesh Jha and supervisory head Deepika Garg appreciated the efforts of students.

Sports Activities

Under the guidance of the principal Dr Praveen Gupta, Rukmini Devi Public School, Rohini, organised sports activities on the birthday anniversary of hockey wizard Major Dhyan Chand.

Students competed in races held class-wise. The event drew inspiration from the Fit India campaign launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Two popular events were hopping race and pack the bag race. Three legged race and relay race were other highlights. The principal awarded prizes and certificates to the winners. He applauded the participants and congratulated the winners. In his speech, he said sports ensure one’s fitness. Everybody must choose a game to remain fit, he said. The students pledged to take part in sports and stay fit.

Career Fair

Jaspal Kaur Public School, Shalimar Bagh, organised a Career Fair for students of Classes 9 to 12 on its premises.

Experts from fields such as advertising, architecture, dietetics, and engineering enlightened the students about their areas of work. University representatives helped the students plan their higher studies. The fair provided students a better understanding of what colleges and certain careers have to offer. Some ex-Jaspalians also guided the students. Students gained knowledge and interacted with experts in different fields so that they could make informed choices.

SPECTRUM 2019

The Cambridge International Wing DAVPS, Pushpanjali Enclave organised its annual inter-school competition titled Spectrum.

The events included Replicate by Grid, One minute challenge, Timeless Charmers, Maths quizilla, My Perfect Pose which showcased confidence, grit, spontaneity and excellence. The teams from Maxfort, Manavsthali, Richmond Global, Vikas Bharti, DLDAV ND block, KHMS bagged prizes in different events. The judges inspired the students by sharing their experiences.

Principal Rashmi Raj Biswal welcomed the guests and congratulated the winners on their performance.

Samson Daniel Award 2019

The Ryan International Group of Institutions has received the Samson Daniel Award 2019 for contribution towards elderly people on the International Day for Older Persons organised by Help Age India.

Dr Snehal Pinto, director, Ryan Group received the award from former Dr Vinod K Paul, member NITI Aayog, National Institute of Transforming India. While speaking about the award, Dr Grace Pinto said, “We are grateful to Lord Jesus Christ for this honour. The Ryan group has always given importance to inculcate values of respect, charity and kindness among students right from a young age in order to nurture responsible and compassion citizens of tomorrow. We are thankful to our parents and students for their continual support and generosity towards this noble cause.”