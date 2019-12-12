Delhi school events: Ramjas students take part in Project Citizen

delhi

Updated: Dec 12, 2019 17:37 IST

Project Citizen

The students of Ramjas School, RK Puram, took part in Project Citizen, a project-based learning programme. Students conducted research on problems and created proposals for the government to address them.

Class 9 students worked on the theme Importance of Health and Fitness. The topic was relevant as many students have sedentary lifestyles and eat junk food. The project had three parts: Yoga, physical exercise and healthyeating habits. They conducted research on Food adulteration, Obsession for fitness in adolescents and Time to revamp health and fitness in schools.They analysed the problem, studied existing government policies, decided a class policy and worked on it under the guidance of teacher incharges. The students interviewed many people such as lawyers, doctors, parents, teachers and principal Rachna Pant to explore the topic. After collecting and analyzing the information, they organised a talk, a short play, poster making and slogan writing competitions. Teacher incharges of the project were Anamika Pandey, Deepa Rani, Dhiraj Darbari, Neelam Bhateja, Panchali Chakraborty and Pranchi Singh Raghav. Inter-class and inter-school competetions were held which was followed by valedictory function in which many schools participated. Children worked on other topics also such as Women empowerment, Garbage disposal, Food adulteration, and Health hazards. The objective of conducting this project was to sensitise children about these problems in society and to find ways to deal with them. The participants presented their projects with enthusiasm. The judges found it difficult to decide the winners as all the projects were well presented. The valedictory function began with the lighting of the lamp by the the principal and teachers. In her address, the principal applauded the efforts of the participants. The award for Outstanding Overall Presentation was bagged by Ramjas Day Boarding School. Ramjas School RK Puram was awarded for Excellent Presentation and Pragati Public School was awarded for Excellent Documentation.

Mega Career Fair

Green Fields School, Safdarjung Enclave, organised a mega career fair.

Principal Mini Khanna extended a warm welcome to resource person Pervin Malhotra, parents and students of Classes 9 to 12. Malhotra advised parents to refrain from creating anxiety in their wards. She focused on the importance of self-learning and the need for self-exploration. She drew the attention of the audience to the fact that there is a tectonic shift in the career situation and that interdisciplinary courses are gaining popularity. Thus students need to gain knowledge in wider areas. They need to use technology to gather information about different courses and career options. The students need to keep their aptitude, interests and strengths in mind while considering their career options. The programme concluded with a question-answer session between the resource person and the audience. She answered a number of queries. Vice principal Aarti Aggarwal proposed the vote of thanks. The focus then shifted to the stalls put up by leading institutes like Bennett University, IIHM, Pearl Academy, Ashoka University, OP Jindal University and many more. They were exposed to various courses in the field of hotel management, fashion, culinary skills and many more. The students and their parents got an opportunity to interact with the personnel from these institutes and gather information about the courses offered by them. Handouts and handbooks were distributed to the interested students. The career fair turned out to be a success. The parents appreciated the efforts of the management in organising the fair and requested the principal to organise such events in the future also.

Annual Athletic Meet

Air Force Golden Jubilee Institute, Subroto Park, held its 34th Annual Athletic Meet.

The chief guest was Air Marshal AG Kshirsagar VSM, DG (Systems) IAF. The chief guest and other dignitaries were welcomed by principal Poonam S Rampal and the students in the presence of Air Cmde JB Rane VSM, Air Cmde Schools Adventure and Sports and chairman managing committee, Air Force Schools, Anjana J Rane and Wg Cdr Madhu Sengar, executive director of the school. The welcome drill was followed by a march past. Next, the principal presented the annual sports report. The aero-modelling show and the rainbow dance made way to the athletic events. The energetic display of yoga and zumba inspired all the students to be happy and strong. Thereafter, Manisha Kshirsagar gave away prizes to the athletes and the houses who performed the best. This was followed by the chief guest’s address. After the vote of thanks, the national anthem was sung.

Annual Fete

St Paul’s School, Safdarjung Development Area, organised its annual fete.

The proceeds of this fun fiesta were used for the needy such as cancer and kidney patients, flood victims and for charity. Like every year, this year too the fete and cultural programme, games and food stalls pulled crowds. The people spent generously for the effort made by the school to raise funds for the poor and needy. Vinod Kumar and Ahmad received appreciation from the guests and parents for the magic show and the Egyptian dance, respectively.

Chairman Father Aju Abraham declared the fete open and vice chairman AC George, secretary, members of the management, principal Susan Jacob and vice principal Sunitha Shaji inaugurated the gala fest. The efforts of the students, teachers and non-teaching staff ensured a successful evening of fun and festivity.

Korean Language certification Ceremony

Twenty-five students of Birla Vidya Niketan, Pushp Vihar, received certificates on the completion of the beginner’s level of Korean language from director of Korean Cultural Centre Kim Kum Pyoung and Korean language master Inja at the Korean Culture Centre.

Students wore the Korean dress hanbok and played Korean musical instruments Samulnori, Puk, Janngu, Jing and Kwaenggwari. They visited a Korean architecture exhibition and had a brief Taekwondo session at the centre. They also enjoyed Korean dishes like the Ramyeon noodle soup, Vegan Kimbap and Pajeon at the Korean café. It was an enriching ceremony wherein students learnt a lot about Korean culture and ways of life.