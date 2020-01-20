Focus on environment at Rosary Sr Sec sports day

delhi

Jan 20, 2020

The senior school ground of Rosary Senior Secondary School, Delhi bustled with activity when it celebrated its 61st Mega Annual Sports Day.

It was a sight to behold the clear blue skies against the backdrop of flags, stands, athletes, dignitaries and parents. The avenue displaying trophies and medals won by students made everyone’s hearts swell with joy. Rosary Sr Sec School is known for providing a blend of sports, academics and co-curricular activities.

Under the guidance of principal Rev Fr Vincent D’ Souza, students showcased a drill display on the theme Reflections depicting the afflictions on mother Earth. This event was graced by MS Bitta, chairman of All India Anti-Terrorist Front, as the chief guest, patron His Grace Rev Anil JT Couto, metropolitan archbishop of Delhi and Rev Monseigneur Susai Sebastian, the vicar general and the chairman of DCA Schools as the guest of honour. They were felicitated by the principal and the school manager, Rev Fr J Rebello. The distinguished guests were from the DCA, religious brothers and sisters, principals of schools and parents. The programme began with a prayer followed by a welcome address by primary headmistress Sr Sudha. The chief guest unfurled the school flag. Students of all the five houses in uniform, exhibiting the pride and confidence characteristic of every Rosarian, took part in a march past and guard of honour for the chief guest. The torch of the sports meet lit by the chief guest was handed to national and state level athletes. The school patron declared the sports meet open. The chief guest shared life experiences motivating students never to give up. The track events especially the relay races showcased the spirit of the athletes. The achievers were conferred with medals and trophies. The highlight of the evening was the drill display, Reflections, on environmental issues such as deforestation, pollution, water crisis, and nature’s fury. These are some of the burning issues which need attention. The drill on deforestation showcased the mass destruction of trees for short term gains and the drill on water crisis brought out how water is central to our existence but has become scarce. The drill on pollution and nature’s fury demonstrated how nature is turning harsher. Each drill display was scintillating.

The patron Most Rev. Anil JT Couto expressed his delight to witness a rare kind of sports day based on a great theme which gave a message to the audience to introspect about environmental issues. He appreciated the principal for his vision and the entire school for putting up the event.

Senior wing headmistress Sr Sheeba proposed the vote of thanks expressing gratitude to all. More than 2,000 took part in the grand finale at the end.