Focus on saving water at DPS, Noida, summit

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 11:51 IST

DPS, Noida, hosted an initiation summit of Jal Shakti Abhiyan. The summit was an initiative of DIOS, Gautam Budh Nagar. Being the nodal head of 15 cluster schools in the district, DPS Noida invited principals of these schools to attend the summit. The aim was to take forward the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi under the guidelines of the department of drinking water and sanitation, Ministry of Jal Shakti. There was an impressive response from all the cluster schools that promised to work together for promoting the campaign far and wide. The programme included the recitation of a self-composed poem highlighting the importance of water conservation and afforestation, titled The Inevitable Odyssey. This was followed by a street play, Jal Hai Toh Kal Hai, reinforcing the message that saving water is the need of the hour. The students were also briefed about aspects of Jal Shakti Abhiyan namely, water conservation, rainwater harvesting and reuse of water. They pledged that they would not leave taps open in schools and homes and would also encourage the people in their neighbourhood to do the same.

In her address, principal, DPS Noida Kaamini Bhasin asked students to be harbingers of the change that is being foreseen at the summit and carry home the message of water conservation. She interacted with principals and representatives of the cluster schools deliberating on the efforts that are being made by them in this direction. The summit witnessed an exchange of ideas and suggestions to enhance people’s participation in the campaign thereby marking a successful initiation of a national mission.

First Published: Aug 14, 2019 11:44 IST