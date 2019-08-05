New Delhi -°C
Monday, Aug 05, 2019
Game-changing video game turns 30
Game Boy, a milestone video game that began its journey in North America has turned 30. It went on to establish the hand-held video game market which it has dominated till date.ht-school Updated: Aug 05, 2019 11:02 IST
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Nintendo launched the Game Boy in North America 30 years ago, creating the handheld video game market which it has dominated ever since.
First Published: Aug 05, 2019 10:45 IST
tags
more from ht school