Monday, Aug 05, 2019

Game-changing video game turns 30

Game Boy, a milestone video game that began its journey in North America has turned 30. It went on to establish the hand-held video game market which it has dominated till date.

ht-school Updated: Aug 05, 2019 11:02 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Game Boy, a video game that began its journey in North America has turned 30. (Representational image)
Nintendo launched the Game Boy in North America 30 years ago, creating the handheld video game market which it has dominated ever since.

First Published: Aug 05, 2019 10:45 IST

