Guruvani: ‘We have to be soft, humble yet stern’

delhi

Updated: Nov 25, 2019 13:14 IST

What is the biggest professional challenge that you face in your role as a principal?

Being a principal is itself a challenging task whereby one has to manage the role of both an academician and administration. One has to be soft and humble, but also stern to handle the work efficiently. I feel the most challenging thing I face is to let the children adopt a positive outlook and proceed with optimism. In the technology-driven world, children are found to be more inclined towards acquiring negative tendencies and we have to mould them and their thought processes.

Once a teacher, always a teacher. Do you agree?

Yes, it’s apt to say that once a teacher, always a teacher. Teaching is the only profession that is not a profession actually; it creates a special bond between the teacher and student. It has a beauty of its own. Every teacher touches the soul and gets to know the child inside out. So I believe that once a person chooses the profession of a teacher, the spark to kindle minds and souls never fades and the passion continues.

Success has become an obsession with people of all ages nowadays? Comment

Success is something that everyone craves for in his or her life. The profession can be any, but the thirst to attain success is common. Obsession for success is right to a certain extent; I mean till we are right in our approach. One has to be careful that being obsessed with success does not trigger any negative thought or malpractice. One should be able to differentiate between being passionate and being obsessed. But there is a thin line between the two. A clear view of individual perception is a must to attain success.

What in your view is GenNext’s biggest strength? Which are the key areas of improvement?

Generation Next is no doubt well informed and smart and that is its biggest strength. They are prepared to take up challenging tasks. But the most significant aspect of an individual which they often lack is a strong value system. I strive to make every individual an asset with strong character and value system. I feel that is the area which needs improvement.

Given the diverse needs of today’s youngsters, what emphasis do you put on teacher training?

Training is a catalyst for making teachers effective. It is also a way of updating teachers’ skills and knowledge for improving teaching and learning which lead to better job performance. In service training is important for teachers to face new challenges and changes in the education world. They need to be upgraded and updated from time to time for better understanding of the child. Moreover everyday new things are being incorporated in the syllabus of all the subjects, so unless and until the teachers are trained, they won’t be able to come up with the desired outcomes. So in my school I take every opportunity that comes my way and make it another chance for teachers to learn and grow.

What according to you is the role of media in education?

Media has a significant role in education. It can proliferate knowledge to a great extent, especially for children. Apart from print media, social media has gained a lot of importance nowadays. So it is the moral responsibility of the media to disseminate messages that do not mislead and help them gain knowledge.

Tell us about your leisure activities and how you spend time with family and friends?

In my leisure time I prefer to listen to music and go for walks to a nearby park. It helps me to relax after the day’s hectic schedule. I also like to socialise with people on social media. Secondly, I try my best to spend a quality time with my children as I feel they are the most neglected ones due to time constraints. Whenever I get time, I share with them many things as all parents do and also try venture into their world by talking, watching movies or going for outings.