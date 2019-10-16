Gyan Bharati School Delhi conducts grand house function

delhi

Updated: Oct 16, 2019 12:32 IST

House Function

Gyan Bharati School, Saket, staged the last house function of the academic year. It was jointly presented by Bharat and Kasturba Houses.

The students live-streamed the function on the school’s YouTube channel. Scientist and theatre enthusiast Dr Shailendra Vyas was the chief guest. He has been associated with Theatre Research Unit for Stage Tools (TRUST) for a long time. The essence of the function could be summed up in the words of Joe Biden; “Corruption is a cancer that eats away at a citizen’s faith in democracy.” The objective was to create awareness about corruption and our role. The function began with an invocation in the form of a Bharatnatyam dance to Lord Ganesha, the God of wisdom. The orchestra that followed was a rendition of the Raga Shivranjini. It was a fusion of the violin, guitar, harmonium and tabla. Music is the universal medium that connects everyone at different levels. A song brought to light how corruption has caused deterioration in society. The function’s theme was well-presented by students. The most impactful performance was the play, Diploma in Corruption. The performance showed aspects of corruption in the world today and how those who combat it face challenges. The programme culminated with the folk dance Pir Manavan Chaliya. The chief guest spoke about the importance of punctuality and the vision of Gyan Bharati School. He also shared his on-stage experience of performing the same play on an earlier occasion and appreciated the efforts of Tiwari, the drama teacher. Principal Nishi Manglik lauded the participants for their hard work. The programme ended with the singing of the national anthem.

The Jungle Book

The students of DPS, Vasant Kunj, presented the Jungle Book as part of their Annual Day celebrations.

The programme began with an enchanting rendition, “It’s a wonderful day,” followed by a dance celebrating the birth of Mowgli. Vice principal Hemalatha Muralidharan welcomed the gathering. Children depicted the story of one of the best loved characters, Mowgli. The story also helped the students learn the virtues of wisdom, courage and compassion. It also aided in inculcating the required life skills in them. The characters of Bagheera, the panther; Kaa, the snake; Sher Khan, the tiger; and Mowgli left everybody spellbound. The applause was unceasing from parents. The show concluded with the national anthem.

Mentor Session

Birla Vidya Niketan, Saket, organised a mentor session with Anchit Gupta, alumnus of 200 batch and now the managing director general of Focal Energy.

Anchit spoke about solar energy and explained how electricity was produced by solar cells. He informed students about the components of a solar power plant and the procedures in making energy from sunlight. All this theoretical knowledge was put to test when the students were made to understand the functioning of the solar panels mounted on the roof of the school building. Students found the session informative and engrossing. They became aware how solar energy is one of the greatest means to a cleaner and better earth. Anchit encouraged students to delve into the realm of sustainable and clean energy for a cleaner and better future.

Papier mache workshop

CSKM Public School, Chhattarpur, organised a papier mache workshop.

The mentors for the workshop were Jyoti Karan and her associate. They taught the students an eco-friendly ancient craft of Bihar known as papier mache. Craft objects were made by mixing paper pulp from old newspapers and waste paper with multani mitti, methi powder and adhesive made from water and wheat flour. After creating the mould of the object, more pulp was added to give the right shape and in a moist state the object was polished and dried. When dry, the objects were coloured. Students were enthusiastic about the activity. Principal Dr SS Jaiman appreciated the efforts of students and teachers. The students used motifs to decorate toys and the dolls in Madhubani style of painting. Overall, it was an interesting and creative activity and a great learning experience.

Crosswalk: Safe Schools to Compassionate Neighborhoods

DAV Public School, Vasant Kunj, organised an exhibition titled 250 Metres of Happiness.

It was part of the project “Crosswalk: Safe Schools to Compassionate Neighborhoods” initiated by Ruchi Varma, a Dalai Lama fellow. The exhibition on the school campus aimed to seek the opinions of stakeholders in making our cities safer and compassionate. Parents and teachers participated in large numbers, extending support to the project for making the road outside school safer. The objective is to make roads and cities safer and healthier for society. Columbia University has selected the project as it reflects the sustainable development goals of the UN.

Annual CBSE tournament for Volleyball

Green Field School, Safdurjung Enclave, hosted the inaugural ceremony of the annual CBSE volleyball tournament.

About 130 schools from Delhi participated in the 3-day event in under-19 and under-17 boys categories. Veteran Paralympian Padmashree Deepa Malik was the chief guest. The event began with the hoisting of the CBSE flag by the chief guest followed by lighting of the torch. The sports captain and head boy administered the oath. Students pledged to uphold the spirit of sportsmanship. Just after the oath, the chief guest declared the tournament open. The principal welcomed the guest and emphasised on the importance of sports in a child’s life drawing inspiration from Deepa’s life.

CBSE events

The young athletes of St Martin’s Diocesan School, Delhi Cantt, shone in individual as well as team events in CBSE tournaments. Jahanavi Singh of Class 11 and Pratham Singh of Class 10 won the gold and bronze medals in Taekwondo in their respective categories in the CBSE inter school sports and games competitions while the Kabaddi boys team under-17 years won the third position and bronze medal in the Kabaddi CBSE Cluster Meet. Principal K Sudha congratulated the young stars as they seek to attain higher targets.

Hindi Week

A country needs to take pride in its language. DAV Public School, RK Puram celebrated Hindi Week. It was part of an endeavour to enhance interest in the language and focus on its correct usage. The school conducted an array of events to enhance language skills and make learning more enjoyable. The activities motivated the students and facilitated learning.

Expression Series

Air Force Bal Bharati Public School, Lodhi Road, organised a events under the Expression Series which highlighted the teachings of Mahatma Gandhi.

The campaign began with the rendition of Ram Dhun during the morning assembly. The Hindi department conducted a Samvaad between students representing Mahatma Gandhi and Narendra Modi. The social science department/heritage club organised an essay writing competitions on “The Relevance of Mahatma.” A quiz competition was also conducted on this theme. It was conducted for the middle as well as the senior school. Dandi March was organised during the morning assembly. The Eco Club organised a cleanliness drive under the title Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan. Students spread awareness about the need to stop use of plastics and promote water harvesting. The science department organised activities promoting sustainable development, fuel conservation, and alternative sources of energy and maintaining a clean environment. The Integrity Club enlightened the students about Gandhi’s values. The painting department organised a poster-making and slogan-writing event. Students offered all faith prayers and sang bhajans in the morning assembly. They presented a skit on the dignity of labour. A poem on health and hygiene was recited. An activity based on Gandhi’s three wise monkeys was conducted in classes. A documentary on Gandhi’s struggle was also screened. “No plastic” was the theme of the day. Children used newspaper bags to collect litter. Teachers gave a talk on the environment. Students took up brooms and cleaned every nook and corner of the classrooms and corridors.

First Published: Oct 16, 2019 12:31 IST