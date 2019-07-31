KSK Academy focuses on water conservation

delhi

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 10:45 IST

Jal Shakti Abhiyan

The students of KSK Academy, Sangam Vihar, attended a morning assembly on the importance of water conservation. It drew inspiration from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s initiative for water conservation.

The special assembly informed students how to save water in their day-to-day life. They should not leave taps open and also ensure this in their societies. They were made aware of the five aspects of the Jal Shakti Abhiyan: Water conservation and rain water harvesting, renovation of traditional and other water bodies, reuse of water and recharging of structures, watershed development and intensive afforestation. Students were also sensitised about adopting means of reusing water. Students made posters on the measures that can be adopted by all to save water. They showcased their creativity about the issue. Through posters students conveyed a message that saving water is the need of the hour. The principal appreciated the enthusiasm and interest of the students.

Van Mahotsava

Trees are the kindest things we grow. So, Sant Nirankari Public School, Tilak Nagar, celebrated Van Mahotsava, the festival of trees.

The celebration was an opportunity to instil the value of social responsibility in the students towards safeguarding trees and other natural resources. Students brought saplings of rose, sunflower, marigold, neem, bargad, peepal, mango and jamoon. Students took part in an outdoor plantation activity and took out an awareness rally raising slogans such as Save trees, save environment and Trees on, global warming gone. Students planted saplings in the school garden and nearby areas. The students and the general public were encouraged to plant more and more trees to protect the Earth.

National Workshop of Utsahi Physics Teachers

Darakhshan Gupta of Cambridge School, Srinivaspuri, attended the national workshop of Utsahi Physics Teachers (NWUPT) at ShikshaSopan Ashram in Kanpur. The workshop was held at ShikshaSopan (sopan means stairs), an NGO started by IIT Kanpur.

Gupta said, “It was a great learning experience to interact with the renowned physicist, ex-professor IIT Kanpur Dr HC Verma who has also authored the book Concepts of Physics. We had long interactive sessions with him on Physics and hands on sessions using the apparatus designed by the R&D team of ShikshaSopan and a discussion on questionnaires made for teachers by Dr Verma.”

Twenty seven participants from different regions of India attended the workshop including Delhi, Kanpur, Chhattisgarh, Kerala, Kolkata, Dharamshala and Imphal. Gupta said, “We learned a lot of classroom activities and how to make classes more engaging. It was an enriching and joyful experience to get guidance from Dr Verma and interact with teachers from different parts of India. This will help better our teaching methods and strengthen our education system.”

Felicitating Young Cadets of NCC

Flora Dale Sr Sec School, Dilshad Garden, felicitated the first batch of NCC cadets and applauded their participation in the Annual Training Camp held at NCC Bhawan.

Fourteen students attended the NCC training session. Several competitive games and co-curricular activities like Kho-Kho, tug of war, yoga, solo dance and singing competition, group dance and singing competition along with debate and drill competition were held. Twelve girls secured the second position in Kho-Kho and were awarded silver medals. Sneha Jain of Class 11 won the first position in solo singing, winning a gold medal. Devshi Satish Mishra won the first position in debate competition. Nikita Rai of Class 11 won the first position in discipline. School principal Indu Bhatia and chairman VK Bhatia praised the young achievers. They gave away certificates and medals to them at a morning assembly.

Workshop Conducted By Macmillan Education

SAM International School, Dwarka, hosted a workshop by Macmillan Education on Cultivating a New Culture of Teaching and Learning.

The learning process can be intimidating for some students. Maybe they have struggled in previous courses, doubted their intellectual abilities or had a hard time concentrating in class. Regardless of their reason for struggling, every student deserves the chance to be in a positive learning environment. For this reason the workshop was conducted. Resource person Manju Sehgal explained new concepts of teaching and learning. She developed a series of simple and effective exercises aimed at keeping the creative juices flowing both in the classroom and in teachers’ lives. She explained how to help all students become successful, lifelong learners through enrichment teaching.

First Published: Jul 31, 2019 10:44 IST