MAPS excels in Odyssey of the mind contest in the USA

delhi

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 15:47 IST

The students of Maharaja Agarsain Public School, Ashok Vihar, won the first position in the Odyssey of the Mind regional round held in India. They then showcased their talent at the world finals held at Michigan State University, USA.

Odyssey of the Mind, often called OM, is a creative problem-solving programme involving students from kindergarten through college. Team members work together to solve a long-term problem and present their solution at a competition. The students Charvi Gaur, Shreya Garg, Sharanya Gupta, Aalya Garg, Tanvi Sharma, Dhruv Goyal and Dhairya Goyal and coaches Shruti Sharma and Soumya Gakhar participated in the competition for the first time.

The journey started with the opening ceremony where the children walked down the aisle wearing caps representing their country. The students prepared a banner representing India for the float and banner competition. The students were participants in Problem 5— Opposites Distract, which was about a sneaky character who tries to fool two teams twice and is caught the third time. They displayed their versatility in this round. They were appreciated by the judges and other teams for their creative abilities. They were one of the best performers in the spontaneous round where they used their presence of mind to solve problems on the spot. The students won the float and banner competition and bagged 19th position in Problem 5— Opposites Distract (Division-I) of world finals and made everyone proud.