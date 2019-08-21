Maxfort gets a new set of student leaders

delhi

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 09:59 IST

Maxfort School, Parwana Road, Pitampura, conducted an investiture ceremony on its premises.

The ceremony began with the lighting of the lamp by principal Mona Lakhanpal and the school prayer. The energy and passion of students were visible in the amalgamation of Indian classical and western dances. The march-past by head boy Ritvik Gulati, head girl Anjali Dugar and other council members was spectacular. The newly elected council members pledged to work earnestly and uphold the glory of the institution. They received their badges and sashes from the principal. She also administered the oath to the student council. She inspired the elected leaders to be dutiful and faithful. She reminded them that they are the torch bearers of the values that the school stands for and urged them to take up the responsibility with commitment and integrity. Her advice motivated the students. Parents proudly witnessed their children being invested with responsibilities. The ceremony concluded with the national anthem.

First Published: Aug 21, 2019 09:52 IST