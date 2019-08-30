e-paper
Friday, Aug 30, 2019

Mosquito-borne diseases a big global concern

Mosquito-borne diseases such as malaria, dengue and chickungunya pose a great threat to more than half of the world’s population. In 2007, malaria alone caused over 435,000 deaths in the world, while due to this deadly disease more than a thousand people lost their lives in India in the last four-and-a-half years. Read about how these diseases spread and what species of mosquitoes transmit them.

Mosquito-borne diseases such as malaria, dengue and chickungunya pose a great threat to more than half of the world’s population.
Mosquito-borne diseases such as malaria, dengue and chickungunya pose a great threat to more than half of the world's population. (Shutterstock)
         

 

