Friday, Aug 30, 2019
Mosquito-borne diseases a big global concern
Mosquito-borne diseases such as malaria, dengue and chickungunya pose a great threat to more than half of the world’s population. In 2007, malaria alone caused over 435,000 deaths in the world, while due to this deadly disease more than a thousand people lost their lives in India in the last four-and-a-half years. Read about how these diseases spread and what species of mosquitoes transmit them.delhi Updated: Aug 30, 2019 16:14 IST
Hindustan Times
First Published: Aug 30, 2019 16:14 IST
