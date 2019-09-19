No Bag Day observed at DPS, Indirapuram

delhi

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 13:19 IST

No Bag Day

Experience is the purest source of knowledge. Keeping in mind this fact, DPS, Indirapuram, observed its third No Bag Day.

The activities held focused on developing listening, speaking and fine motor skills. The day began with a short assembly which included a thought for the day. Audio visual aids were used to introduce the topic of food and nutrition. The speakers donned colourful headgear and spoke a few lines about the importance of fruits and vegetables for good health. An interactive session with the children allowed them to choose their favourite vegetable. The session ended with a mass drill and the national anthem. Once back in their classes, the teachers engaged the students in a vegetable salad making activity. The day offered the students an opportunity to showcase their talents as they dressed up as their favourite vegetable and went on to tell their classmates about its nutritional value. They coloured a vegetable ensemble platter as a take away activity. It was an effort of DPS Indirapuram to make education an enjoyable activity and promote the right attitude through interactive and child-centred teaching techniques.

Cultural Programme

Kala Niketan Sr Sec Bal Vidyalya, Durgapuri Extension, organised a cultural programme.

All the teachers and students took part in the event on its premises. The national flag was hoisted by chief guest Bhanu Pratap Singh, additional SHO, Mansoravar Park, founder chairman OP Rai, principal Shimla Rai, and vice-principal SP Sharma. Students presented a dance and a fancy dress competition. Class 12 students presented a play Insaan Bada Ya Dharm. The results of the competition were declared at the end of the programme. The vice principal proposed the vote of thanks to staff members, guest and students. This programme ended with the national anthem.

Sustaining Life – SDG Exhibition

St Lawrence Public Sr Sec School, Dilshad Garden, organised an exhibition on the 17 Sustainable Development Goals which are necessary for saving the planet.

These goals are intended to end poverty, protect the planet and ensure that all people enjoy peace and prosperity. Students put up charts, statues, working models, banners, gadgets, and picture galleries on the subject. A room was allotted to each goal and the classroom revealed information related to the goal including its causes, effects and measures to be adopted. The classroom walls came to life with innovative ideas displayed by young minds. Children created wall hangings and made decorative materials out of waste. The central ground was transformed into a cleanliness zone with brooms and mops. The students also presented their views on different goals. The exhibition was a call to every person to try and achieve these goals.

Investiture Ceremony

St Andrews Scots Sr Sec School, IP Extension, organised an investiture ceremony.

The principal and teachers gave badges and sashes to the head boy, head girl, school captains, discipline incharges, sports incharges, and prefects of different clubs. The council members were elected by voting by senior students and teachers. Head boy Akansh Gaur and head girl Vanshika spoke about how they would fulfil their responsibilities. School captains Aadya Suri and Aniket Aggarwal thanked teachers and their fellow students for giving them an opportunity to serve them. Ketan Sharma and Ishita Chaturvedi were selected as the assistant head boy and the assistant head girl respectively. Aryan Khaitan and Diya Khilani were chosen as vice captains. The school council took an oath to work with sincerity and honesty and take the school’s name to greater heights. They would maintain discipline and set an example for their fellow students. After the oath ceremony, the council sang the school anthem.

Principal PL Rana congratulated the new students’ council and told them their duties. The ceremony ended with her motivating words.

Fruit Chaat Party

Ryan International School, Mayur Vihar, organised a Fruit Chaat Party to educate students about the importance of fruits in the diet.

The event was part of the health guidelines of group chairman Dr AF Pinto and managing director Dr Grace Pinto. Children brought slices of fruits like mango, apple, pear, banana in their boxes. They got to know about fruits, their colours, health benefits, fruits we peel, washing, cutting and decorating the fruit platter. Students appreciated each other for bringing fruits and enjoyed the fruit chaat party. It was a fruitful day. A colouring competition on the topic Fruits or Vegetables was conducted where children coloured the picture of fruits and vegetables provided to them. Children participated with zeal. Winners of the competition were judged on the neatness of colouring and were awarded by the coordinator.

CBSE Teachers Award

Ashok Kumar Goel, HoD, Computer Science, DAV Public School, Sreshtha Vihar, has received the CBSE Teachers Award from the Union human resource development minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank.’

The event was graced by Union HRD minister of state Sanjay Dhotre and secretary department of school education and literacy, HRD ministry, Rina Ray. Goel’s contribution to the school’s teaching-learning systems is unparalleled. Noted for his passion for information technology, he makes the latest technologies reach his colleagues and students. He is admired by his students and respected by his colleagues. The entire Sreshtha family felt proud at his achievement.

The English Extravaganza!

Bharti Public School, Mayur Vihar, organised an English Exhibition to demonstrate the linguistic skills of students. Students presented poetry, stories, models, charts, puzzles, and travel brochures winning praise from one and all. The exhibition reflected the creative and innovative skills of the students.

Principal Shalini Sabharwal lauded the efforts of the students and the staff in creating a spectacular literary world on the school campus.

National Cube Championship

Mayurika, a student of Petals World School, Nirman Vihar, was the first runner up in Skewb Cube and Pyraminx Cube events. She was the champion in 4 way cube, 2 way cube and 3 by 3 cube events.

The Indian Cube Association organised the events at the Ardee School, New Friend’s Colony. About 200 children participated in the championship. A gold medal was awarded to her. Her focused approach yielded results. Petals Worlds School congratulated her on her achievement.

Zonal Debate Competition

Universal Public School, A-Block, Preet Vihar, hosted a Science debate competition at the zonal level.

The debate subject was “Use of smartphone in education.” The event was graced by Pradeep Kumar, former PGT, Biology, Govt Boys Sr. Sec School, No-3 Sarojini Nagar, Delhi; Dr SK Gupta, member of managing committee, UPS, former education officer, directorate of education, Delhi; JK Gangal, member of managing committee, UPS; and Anita Goel, PGT, Biology Mothers Global School. Sixty one schools took part in the event. The speakers spoke with enthusiasm. The debate was competitive and challenging. It tested the skills of students fully. The debate was judged by Kumar, Dr Gupta and Goel.

Addressing the spectators, director principal Maya Gupta thanked Dr Arvind Bhile, zonal convener/HOS, Government Boys Sr Secondary School, Gazipur, Delhi for giving the opportunity to Universal Public School to host this debate competition at the zonal level. She thanked all the 61 schools for their active participation. The aim of the competition was to hone public speaking skills of the students and teach them to be articulate while expressing their thoughts and opinions. Overall it was a rewarding experience for participants.

