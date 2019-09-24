Patriotic day held at Goodley Public School Delhi

delhi

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 16:18 IST

Goodley Public School, Shalimar Bagh, celebrated Patriotic Day with fervour.

The day began with a special assembly by students remembering the sacrifices made by our soldiers. Tilak Raj Kataria, leader of the house, NDMC, was the chief guest. He unfurled the tricolour in the presence of director S Singh, KL Sobti, administrative executive Saurabh Singh, principal Jasbir Bhatia and other dignitaries of the management.

Head girl Kritika and head boy Shrey Chowdhry welcomed everyone. The school band Waves presented a musical rendition of patriotic songs dedicated to freedom fighters. The boys’ choir group rendered a song with the message of not letting the love for country die in one’s heart. The dance troupe performed dances based on the freedom struggle. Riti Yadav of Class 11 delivered a speech urging youngster to feel proud of being a member of one of the biggest democracies in the world. Then children presented a performance on water conservation.

The chief guest exhorted students not to forget the sacrifices made by freedom fighters. He also urged them to identify their hidden potential. Saurabh Singh encouraged the children to be a patriot in the true sense and be a constructive member of society. The celebration came to an end with the national anthem.

First Published: Sep 24, 2019 15:54 IST