Ramjas School takes part in climate change protest

Climate Giri

Eco Club members of Ramjas School, RK Puram, took part in a protest at Jantar Mantar called ClimateGiri.

The protest was organised by an NGO, Nineismine. This campaign drew inspiration from Greta Thunberg, a 16-year-old Swedish Girl, climate-activist and Nobel Peace prize nominee. Thunberg drew attention towards deteriorating climatic conditions all over the world. Friday was chosen as the day of the campaign based on the event Fridays for Future. Students of the school presented a dance on Hawa Badlo, Soch Badlo and displayed posters on climate change. Several activities such as skits, dances and poem recitation motivated people to help combat the Climate Emergency. Students raised slogans such as “What do we want? Climate emergency “, ”When do we want it? Now, because there is no Earth B.”

In the end there was a team building activity using a parachute which signified pulling the bad air cover away from the Mother Earth. It can only be possible if we work together. The event was a grand success and created awareness among the masses about the climate emergency.

Conclave 2019

Kulachi Hansraj Model School, Ashok Vihar, hosted a three-day annual inter-school fiesta of competitions titled Conclave 2019.

The environment fest had numerous competitions intended to create environmental sensitivity. The trophy of the day was bagged by Montfort School which competed with over 50 schools from Delhi, NCR. Students made impressive presentations at the IT event Edge and the co-curricular competitions. Principal Sneh Verma praised the participants and encouraged students to continue the good work and become change makers.

Annual Talent Show

“Hatred does not cease by hatred, but only by love; this is the eternal rule,” said the Buddha.

This quote inspired St Margaret Sr Sec School, Prashant Vihar to organise an Annual Talent Show titled Buddha: Yug Pravartak. Students presented a musical role play on the life and teachings of Lord Buddha. St Margaret School aims to provide students not just academic knowledge but also moral values to ensure their holistic development. Students learnt the lessons of love, peace, honesty and kindness from the event.

Managing director Naveen Goswami and principal Renu Jain graced the occasion. They enlightened students about the teachings of Lord Buddha in detail. The show was a great source of learning for all. Finally, certificates were awarded to meritorious students.

Swarnprasthians Celebrate Their Birthday in A Unique Way

The students of Swarnprastha Public School, Sonipat, pledged to celebrate birthdays in a new way: They would bring saplings to the school on the day.

This pledge was inspired by teacher SP Singh and principal Rashmi Grover. Kanak Malik of Class 12 was the first student to plant two saplings on the campus on her birthday. Then Siddarth Dahiya planted two saplings in the presence of the principal who appreciated their efforts. Other students too promised to plant a tree on their birthdays. They do not want to be left behind in going green and preserving the environment. The principal asked the volunteers to take care of their plants till they become trees.

Social Studies Exhibition

Bharti Public School, Mayur Vihar, presented a Social Studies exhibition.

Different topics were covered in this exhibition such as Physiographic divisions of India, Ancient History, Medieval Period, Monuments, Rainwater Harvesting, Disaster Management and How to Vote, among others. Students learnt about voting from an attractive EVM model.

