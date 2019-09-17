Sea level rise accelerating: Nasa

delhi

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 20:16 IST

The 25 years of NASA and European satellite data made it clear that global sea level rise has been accelerating recently. The acceleration has driven by increased ice melting in Antarctica and Greenland, and it has the huge potential to double the total sea level rise projected by 2100, according to scientist Steve Nerem.

First Published: Sep 17, 2019 20:15 IST