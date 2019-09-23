Session helps students in selecting streams

delhi

Updated: Sep 23, 2019 12:38 IST

Sarla Chopra DAV Public School, Noida, organised a counselling session to help Class 10 students in selecting a stream and to give them tips for examinations.

Principal IP Bhatia conducted the session in which parents and students participated. The aim of the workshop was to help students make informed decisions. The session covered various facets of career choice such as aptitude and interest, availability of opportunity and inherent potential. The students were introduced to the career paths available under the categories humanities, commerce, science and vocational skills. Bhatia informed parents about the subjects offered by the school. The students were suggested to choose the stream and subjects after analysing their interests and skills. Parents were advised to understand their child by talking to them about their dreams in life as well as their problems. They were also suggested to maintain a healthy and friendly relationship with their children. The students were also given examination tips. Stress was laid on time management and presentation. Parents and students appreciated the session.

Writing is the Painting of the Voice

JP International School, Greater Noida, organised an Inter-School Annual English and Hindi Essay Writing Competition. More than 400 students from 15 schools participated in the competition. The theme of the essay writing competition was Discovery – Ek Khoj. The event helped develop the power of imagination and creativity. The competition created a zeal for writing among students. The participating schools included DPS Greater Noida, DPS Expressway, Somerville, Oxford Green, KR Mangalam, Samsara the Academy, Mayoor Public School, Shiv Nadar School, Aster Public School, Father Agnel, Greater Valley School, Greater Noida School, SKS World School, and Kaushalya World School. JP International being the host school was a noncompetitive team.

3rd Tensberg International Taekwondo Championship

Ryan International School, Greater Noida, bagged the second overall position in the 3rd Tensberg International Taekwondo Championship held in Nepal. The Ryan Greater Noida team bagged three silver and five bronze medals in different age categories. Silver medals were bagged by Vishal Nagar and Lakshay Srivastava. Parth Bharadwaj too bagged a silver medal in Para Taekwondo category. Bronze medals were bagged by Udit Badoni, Karan Giri, Harsh Bhamra, Shashank Singh and Arnav Saxena.

About 1,580 students participated from 14 different countries including Sri Lanka, South Korea, Bhutan, Bangladesh, Indonesia, China, Australia, America, Canada, Nepal, Afganistan and India. The champions were appreciated for their performances. The school principal appreciated the efforts of the students.

Art of Expression

The students of Gurukul The School, Ghaziabad, took part in a Generation Global video conference with several other schools such as Dwarka International, Indraprastha World School and DPS, Bangalore. The conference facilitator was Eyad Abu Ghoush. These video conferences are a part of Gurukul’s regular teaching learning process to inculcate life skills.

The theme of the video conference, “The Art of Expression” was in tandem with the Gurukul’s ideology of making students responsible citizens. Students learnt interesting facts about different cultures and communities and how different cultures use art to express their faith. The research done by students was impressive. Students accepted diverse opinions without being judgmental. It was an enriching experience for students.

Investiture and Awards Day

To develop leadership skills in students, Greater Valley School, Greater Noida, organised an investiture and awards presentation ceremony for the academic year. After the lighting of the lamp, principal Anamika Sood delivered the welcome address. The choir gave an enchanting performance. The chief guest was Kumar Ranvijay Singh, additional superintendent of police, Gautam Budh Nagar. He delivered a motivating speech. Present on the occasion was world junior golf champion Arjun Bhati. Students presented Indian classical and western dance performances. Senior school coordinator Upaasna Sharma proposed the vote of thanks.

Plantation Drive

The Millennium School, Sector 119, Noida participated in a UP government tree plantation drive to make the city green and serene. The drizzle was just right for the plantation. A group of enthusiastic Millenniumites planted saplings on the school premises and neighbouring areas. They planted saplings in the garden of a nearby residential society Eldeco and raised awareness about the environment. The residents welcomed the endeavour. The drive gave students a lot of information about plants and the environment.

Inter-House Taekwondo Competition

SKS World School, Noida Extension, organised an Inter-House Taekwondo Competition.

It requires a lot of skill and precision to master the sport. SKS World provides training in taekwondo from the initial years. The competition was well organised and the competitive spirit was high in the houses. Students cheered participants of their houses. The winners were given awards in different categories.

Workshop on Memory Retention: To Learn Attentively is to Remember Distinctively

DAV Public School, Sector-14, Faridabad, organised a workshop on Memory Retention for students under the guidance of principal Anita Gautam.

The resource person discussed different aspects of memory. He emphasised on the stimulation of psychomotor skills correlating it with body posture and engagement of sense organs. The students learnt a number of techniques to enhance their memory and retain concepts for a long time. It turned out to be an enriching session.

Scrabble Workshop by Collins

Aster Public School, Greater Noida, hosted a Scrabble workshop for students of the middle wing. Collins organised the event.

The participants were a select group of students. Anvi of Class 6, Bharat of Class 7 and S Josh of Class 8 were the winners in the Scrabble game. The aim of the workshop was to introduce students to new words and new ways to modify words they already know, to strengthen their literary skills hence contributing towards improving their vocabulary and educational performance. The organisers handed each participant a booklet containing the rules and regulations of Scrabble along with a list of two-letter words from Collins Dictionary. The players had to make as many words as possible and keep record of the score. It was a fun-filled learning experience for participants. The experience was enjoyable and educative.

First Published: Sep 23, 2019 12:37 IST