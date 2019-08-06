Shaheed Rajpal DAV Public School honours its achievers

delhi

Shaheed Rajpal DAV Public School, Dayanand Vihar, organised a prize distribution ceremony titled Accolades to honour students for their feats.

Dr Antriksh Johri, director IT and project and chief information and security officer, CBSE was the chief guest. The guest of honour was noted counsellor Pervin Malhotra, DAVCMC vice president and school chairman Dr NK Uberoi, and Vision Books publisher and owner Kapil Malhotra. Members of the LMC, PTA, RWA- Dayanand Vihar were among the dignitaries present. The high scorers of Class 10 and 12 CBSE exams were honoured with certificates and trophies. The awards given were the Student of the Year Award, Prodigy Award, Versatile Student Award, Distinguished Student Award. Long Service Awards were given to employees on completing 25 years in recognition of their commitment and dedication towards the institution. The school’s annual magazine Anubhuti, which gave a glimpse of curricular and co-curricular activities, was released on the day. A stage performance Aatmavlokan enthralled everybody. It laid stress on celebrating the potential of every child and highlighted the challenges faced by youth nowadays and ways to combat them.

The chief guest Dr Johri congratulated the students on their achievements and urged them to introspect and adopt the virtues of humility, positive attitude, discipline and commitment towards the goal. He recited lines by the famous poet Sohan Lal Dwivedi.

In her address, the guest of honour Pervin Malhotra said that failures are stepping stones which pave the way to success. Chairman Dr Uberoi expressed his delight at the achievements of the students. He said a student must choose his/her company carefully and have a good character.

Principal Renu Laroiya extended her good wishes to the students, teachers and parents. Parents play an important role in the education of a child, she said. An involved parent contributes to character formation and true education, she said. She said holistic development takes place when students are active creators of knowledge rather than passive receivers.

Annual Prize Day

Convent of Jesus and Mary, Bangla Sahib Lane, conducted its junior school annual prize day.

The programme began with the presentation of saplings to the chief guest and other distinguished guests, and invoking God’s blessings. The chief guest was Dr Geetanjali Chopra, an academician and philanthropist. Students performed a prayer dance. They sang hymns and songs in between the prize distribution. The students were rewarded for regularity and selfless service. Rolling trophies were given for different activities and competitions held in school. Principal Sr Gracy gave away awards and scholarships to the deserving students. It was a day of joy for the students, staff and parents.

Parents Day Celebration

Excitement was high among students when Arwachin Bharti Bhawan Sr Sec School, Vivek Vihar celebrated Parents’ Day.

Parents attended the enthusiastic performances of their little ones. The day honoured the first gurus in life: parents. Parents spared time from their busy schedules to motivate Arwachinities. They narrated stories from their life.

School director Anurup Sharma and principal Dr Urmila Sharma saluted the contribution and sacrifices of parents for their loved ones. Headmistress Saumya Anurup Sharma was the mentor and motivator for the event. Academic proctor Prabha Garg too acknowledged the support and co-operation of the parents. Finally, children thanked their parents with tokens of love and sought their blessings.

Nelson Mandela International Day

ASN Senior Secondary School, Mayur Vihar, celebrated Nelson Mandela International Day to mark the 101st birth anniversary of the first black president of South Africa.

Students paid tribute to Mandela at a special assembly. The day began with meaningful thoughts and a documentary on him which showed his struggle to ensure social justice for all and fight poverty. The highlight of the day was a skit by students which gave a call for raising one’s voice against racial discrimination and standing up for one’s rights. As a mark of respect to this crusader of peace and human rights, the students of ASN took part in activities like bookmark making, slogan writing and poster making during the zero period.

Van Mahotsav

Ahlcon International School, Mayur Vihar, celebrated Van Mahotsav to give a green touch to the school environment and sensitise students about their role in conserving it.

The union agricultural minister Kulapati Dr K M Munshi had started the weeklong Van Mahotsav in July 1950. The celebration was an opportunity to instil personal and social responsibility in students towards safeguarding trees and forests. The objective of this celebration was to form a personal connect between students and plants. Class 6 students grew plants in pots made of reusable materials as a part of their holiday homework. The principal, headmistress and teachers planted neem, aloe vera, giloy and lavender. The activity gave an insight into the herbal plants of India. Students understood the concept of sustainability and the need to live in harmony with nature.

