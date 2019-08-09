Springdales holds Book Week Exhibition

delhi

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 12:25 IST

The next stage in the evolution of humankind is to move from human to kind. This theme was illustrated in the Annual Book Week Exhibition of Springdales School, Dhaula Kuan titled “Towards a Common Future.”

The exhibition offered innovators a platform to exhibit their research work and the parents a chance to see their child’s work done during the summer vacation. The display boards prepared by students of each class covered issues ranging from cyber security and artificial intelligence to ethical market economics, smart cities and digital world. With the bird peacock chosen as the mascot for the event, the exhibition highlighted the need to bring peace, harmony and prosperity to people. Visitors were captivated by the genius of students as they recreated mirror frames out of old denims, paintings and cushions from left over waste clothes and murals with the bead work. The display of robots made by Computer Club students left visitors spellbound. Individual response cards were handed out to all the parents highlighting the personality traits of their wards. The Interact Club of the school in collaboration with Indian Red Cross Society organised a Blood Donation Drive.

First Published: Aug 09, 2019 12:24 IST