e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 09, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Aug 09, 2019

Springdales holds Book Week Exhibition

The exhibition offered innovators a platform to exhibit their research work and the parents a chance to see their child’s work done during the summer vacation.

delhi Updated: Aug 09, 2019 12:25 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Students pick up the work done during the summer vacation.
Students pick up the work done during the summer vacation. (HT)
         

The next stage in the evolution of humankind is to move from human to kind. This theme was illustrated in the Annual Book Week Exhibition of Springdales School, Dhaula Kuan titled “Towards a Common Future.”

The exhibition offered innovators a platform to exhibit their research work and the parents a chance to see their child’s work done during the summer vacation. The display boards prepared by students of each class covered issues ranging from cyber security and artificial intelligence to ethical market economics, smart cities and digital world. With the bird peacock chosen as the mascot for the event, the exhibition highlighted the need to bring peace, harmony and prosperity to people. Visitors were captivated by the genius of students as they recreated mirror frames out of old denims, paintings and cushions from left over waste clothes and murals with the bead work. The display of robots made by Computer Club students left visitors spellbound. Individual response cards were handed out to all the parents highlighting the personality traits of their wards. The Interact Club of the school in collaboration with Indian Red Cross Society organised a Blood Donation Drive.

First Published: Aug 09, 2019 12:24 IST

tags
more from delhi
top news
    trending topics
    Kerala, Karnataka Rains and Flood Live UpdatesIndia vs West IndiesKashmir IssueSamjhauta ExpressBharat RatnaJabariya Jodi movie reviewUN chief invokes Shimla AgreementMaharashtra FloodDhaakad teaser
    don't miss