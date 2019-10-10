St Anthony’s holds cleanliness drive

delhi

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 19:02 IST

The staff and students of St Anthony’s Sr Sec School, Hauz Khas, took part in a number of activities during the Swachhta Pakhwada in accordance with CBSE directives.

Special assemblies and competitions were organised to highlight the importance of cleanliness and sanitation among the students. Students displayed attractive and inspiring banners. The event started with Swachhata Shapath Day followed by Swachhata Awareness Day in which the entire school took a pledge and shared articles in the assembly to motivate everyone to keep surroundings clean.

In a community outreach programme, students took out a rally, carrying banners to draw the attention of people to the need to conserve water and natural resources. The school management adopted the policy of “one class, one plant” as part of the green school drive. The Swachhta Pakhwada culminated with the prize distribution day.

First Published: Oct 10, 2019 18:34 IST