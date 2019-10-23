St Cecilia’s Public School, Delhi conducts installation ceremony

delhi

Oct 23, 2019

Installation Ceremony

St Cecilias Public School, Vikaspuri, organised the installation ceremony of the Interact Club.

Guests from the Rotary Club of Delhi South West pinned badges on the newly appointed core team of the Interact club for the academic session. School manager R Bhumra, director Saroop Singh, principal Inderpreet and academic advisor GP Sharma graced the occasion. The dignitaries were welcomed with saplings. The school choir sang a prayer and a song on leadership. The dance troupe presented a dance from Germany. The cultural presentation was appreciated for its beauty.

Club president Rotarian Sandeep Pal Mandal began the pinning ceremony. The guests pinned badges on the Interact Club leaders. Then they took oaths. Club past president Divya Sachdeva spoke about the projects and activities taken up during her tenure. Newly appointed president Navkiran Kaur spoke about the strategies she would adopt during the current tenure. The manager and principal appreciated the zeal of the Cecilians and congratulated the new core team. The club teacher in charge proposed the vote of thanks.

Delhi State Level Competition

Students from Sant Nirankari Public School, Tilak Nagar, shone in the Delhi state level competition held at Delhi International School, Sector-9, Rohini. It was organised by Delhi Sports Association (India) affiliated to School Games Federation of India (SGFI) and the Confederation of Asian Speedball, Kuwait.

There were six categories namely sub-junior boys, junior boys, senior boys, sub junior girls, junior girls and senior girls. As many as 435 students from 27 schools participated in the competition. The school management and head of school Leena Kapoor congratulated school sub-junior and junior speedball teams and sports incharge Jitender for achieving success at the state level. Kapoor said that for the overall development of the individual, it is important to have co-curricular and extracurricular activities. She appreciated and congratulated the students.

Noida Somervile overall winner in YMCA contest

Somerville School, Noida, emerged overall champions in the Inter-School Talent Contest organised by New Delhi YMCA. Twenty top schools from Delhi and NCR took part in the annual two-day contest organised by the department of students and youth, New Delhi YMCA.

Most students gave scintillating performances. The contest in music and skit was of particularly high quality.

The judges had a tough time deciding the winners of the skit competition because of high quality performances. The students did justice to the topic “Social Media and Etiquette.”’

Girls of St Thomas’ School, Mandir Marg, walked away with the winner’s trophy in a tough competition.

In western solo singing in the female section, Aalia Fatima of Sommerville School, Vasundhra Enclave and Aastha James of St Thomas’ Mandir Marg had a close fight. The judges gave the verdict in favour of Aalia with special appreciation for Aastha.

All India 7th Korea – India Friendship Essay Competition

It is said that “writing is the painting of the voice.” Suhani Gupta of Bhatnagar International School, Paschim Vihar, proved the saying right when she won the first prize in the All India 7th Korea-India Friendship Essay Competition.

The 10th grader impressed the jury with her academic flair, original thinking and flawless grammar and expression. She won an all paid six-day trip to South Korea, a trophy and certificate of merit. The trip entailed a visit to places of historical and cultural significance, giving the young winners a chance to get acquainted with the Korean nation. The achievers got a taste of the rich Korean heritage as they participated in activities such as lamp making and learning to write their name in Korean language. A total of 12,741 students from across the country participated in the essay writing contest alone with the topic being, “My Favourite South Korean Destination.” Ambassador of Republic of Korea Shin Bongkill felicitated 22 winners in different categories at the Korean Cultural Centre in New Delhi. Organised by the Korean Cultural Centre India of embassy of Republic of Korea, the contest aimed at raising the awareness and interest in the geographical, political and cultural know how of the world among children.

Investiture Ceremony

Leadership is not about a title or a designation. It’s about impact, influence, inspiration and responsibility. Leadership and discipline go hand in hand. St Mark’s Girls Sr Sec School, Paschim Vihar, organised the investiture ceremony for the junior school, appointing the new office bearers.

The event began with the pinning up of the badges followed by the oath taking ceremony conducted by the newly appointed head girl Mitali Sikka. Aarna Sethi was appointed as vice head girl. Advaita Vashista was appointed the sports captain and Marshleen as the vice sports captain. Discipline is an integral part of the school conduct. Shrijita Gautam and Yashleen Shergill were appointed as the discipline incharges. Vice principal Sabina Shergill inspired the students to inculcate leadership qualities and discipline in order to be successful in life.

Swachh Bharat - Swachhta Pakhwada and Swadeshi Drive

Mata Leelawanti Saraswati Vidya Mandir, Hari Nagar, conducted several activities as a part of the Swachh Bharat - Swachhta Pakhwada and Swadeshi drives.

The purpose of the drive was to create awareness among students regarding cleanliness and encourage them to buy only indigenous items. Swachhta Shapath was organised on the first day of the Pakhwada, in which students and staff participated. Stories on the importance of cleanliness were narrated in the assembly. A workshop on health and hygiene was conducted. A rally was also conducted by the students holding banners and placards on the themes Clean India, say no to plastic, water conservation, and ban on crackers. The students shouted slogans such as Don’t be drastic, say no to plastic, save water, save life.

School manager Ravi Mittal boosted the morale of the students and encouraged them to keep the environment clean. Principal Madhu Gupta also took part in the rally. Rajesh Garg and Suresh Nagpal were also present. School PTA members participated in the rally.

Dr S. Radhakrishnan Memorial National Award

The Akhil Bhartiya Swatantra Patrakar Avam Lekhak Sangh bestowed the Dr S Radhakrishnan Memorial National Award to Geetika Nayyar, TGT Computer Science, Bosco Public School, Paschim Vihar for her contribution to the field of education.

The dignitaries present at the ceremony at the Constitution Club, New Delhi, were sculptor Ram Vanji Sutar, Greek diplomat Emmanuel Markinos, Padmshree sculptor Biman B Das and secretary in the embassy of Switzerland Allen Chiza.

School principal Rajiv Duggal and vice-principal Priya Handa appreciated Nayyar for her achievement.

