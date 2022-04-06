A moment of moral awakening

When Ukraine’s president, Volodymyr Zelensky, spoke at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on Tuesday, it was different from his regular appearances in western parliaments to muster support against Russia’s aggression. Mr Zelensky delivered his speech in the backdrop of the discovery of mass graves and summary civilian executions in Bucha in Kyiv’s suburbs— with available evidence suggesting that Russian troops were responsible for the atrocities. The Ukrainian president’s speech also comes at a time when the war has entered a new phase. Russia has changed tactics, withdrawn forces from Kyiv and surrounding areas, and decided to focus largely on the Donbas in the east. This is due to its massive failure to achieve its aim of subjugating Kyiv, claims Washington; this was always the plan, counters Moscow. But irrespective of the motivations, the fact remains that the war continues, and it is a brutal one.

Mr Zelensky, by outlining Russian atrocities and conveying the anguish of his people, delivered a powerful and persuasive speech. He effectively argued that Russians have no business being in Ukraine, that they have caused enormous human suffering, and that they are engaged in war-time crimes — showing a graphic video of the atrocities that stunned the Council. Bucha has been a symbolic turning point in the war, prodding even India, which has been careful in not being seen to be taking sides, to call for an independent investigation. Russia, if found guilty, must undoubtedly be held accountable for this brutality. Mr Zelensky was also correct in calling for a wider reform of the UN system, where the Council remains a reflection of realities of the post-World War II moment rather than the 21st century and has failed to discharge its responsibility of maintaining international peace and security.

But, at the same time, the Ukrainian president’s prescriptions will not help end the war. He compared Russia to Islamic State; Russia compared Ukraine’s rulers to Nazis — the name-calling doesn’t help what ought to be the goal at the moment, of defusing tensions and creating a conducive environment for dialogue. Mr Zelensky called for Russia to be thrown out of the Council — while this is understandable rhetoric from a war-time president subject to Russian aggression, it is neither possible nor desirable. But Ukraine’s plea at the UNSC should not be interpreted for solutions. It must be a moment to recognise the human costs of war. Russia’s war is wrong, but if it continues on this path, it must, at the very least, respect the rules of war.