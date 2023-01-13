A new chapter in India’s tryst with hockey

India’s tryst with hockey is one of those enduring sporting legends that never go away, even when the ravages of time and reality have made it a nostalgic, almost mythical, story from an era long forgotten. Eight Olympic gold medals, six of them in consecutive Games, are bound to have a long shelf life. But as hockey evolved over the past five decades, and Indian hockey failed to change with the times, memories of the glory days became more a burden than a source of encouragement for the players, and the list of milestones failed to offer any context about the present and the future to fans. Such was the lot of Indian hockey that there was no hope, not even the glimmer of one, as the sport spiralled into mismanagement, corruption, and apathy. It was as if the administration, content with milking the past, had rejected the idea of ever looking forward again.

But a lot has changed in the last four years. Most of it through simple but important things — support for grassroots programmes, building new facilities, deeper talent hunts and coaching schemes, an infusion of funds and facilities — and the Odisha government must be given credit for being the driving force for a lot of these interventions. At first, a few good results started to spark hope — India won the 2017 Asia Cup, then beat Belgium, Australia, Netherlands and finally reigning Olympic champions Argentina in the 2020-21 FIH Pro League. And then, there was fulfilment of the promise when India did the hitherto unthinkable by winning an Olympic medal, a bronze that was worth several golds, at Tokyo last year.

So here we are now. At the start of a hockey World Cup in India, and the first in at least 40 years where the national team can be considered genuine contenders for a podium spot. The last time was in 1982, when the tournament was hosted in Mumbai two years after the last of those eight Olympic golds at Moscow 1980. Unfortunately, they finished fifth.

India have won the World Cup only once — in 1975 at Kuala Lumpur — and have never finished higher than fifth after that. This time, at Odisha 2023, the signs are looking good. Though Belgium and Australia will be the strongest contenders, and Netherlands and England no pushovers, the Indian team have a good blend of youth and experience. Captain Harmanpreet Singh, 27, is the main goal threat. Manpreet Singh and PR Sreejesh are veterans. 23-year-old Abhishek is the all-round attacker while Mandeep Singh, 27, is often on hand to provide vital fourth quarter goals. Hardik Singh’s relentless work rate provides the team with the engine it needs in the midfield, and Amit Rohidas’s rush during penalty corners is just as vital. The high-energy style of hockey advocated by coach Graham Reid ensures that the team continues to have a go at the opposition at all times.

India have scarcely gone into a tournament with so much riding on it. Irrespective of the results of Friday’s game, the next two weeks will determine how the sport has pushed on after the Olympic medal — whether India are genuinely in the middle of a hockey renaissance, and what more needs to be done to start scripting a new sporting legend.