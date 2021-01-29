IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Editorials / A productive budget session
The pandemic shortened the budget session last year, and the winter session was not held at all. This makes the current session even more significant, for it is not just the Union Budget 2021-22 which needs to be tabled, discussed and passed, but a range of other issues which merit greater deliberation in the space which symbolises the expression of popular sovereignty. (Mohd Zakir/HT Archive)
The pandemic shortened the budget session last year, and the winter session was not held at all. This makes the current session even more significant, for it is not just the Union Budget 2021-22 which needs to be tabled, discussed and passed, but a range of other issues which merit greater deliberation in the space which symbolises the expression of popular sovereignty. (Mohd Zakir/HT Archive)
editorials

A productive budget session

On Friday, Parliament convened for its Budget Session
READ FULL STORY
By HT Editorial
UPDATED ON JAN 29, 2021 08:22 PM IST

On Friday, Parliament convened for its Budget Session. The pandemic shortened the Budget Session last year, and the winter session was not held at all. This makes the current session even more significant, for it is not just the Union Budget 2021-22 which needs to be tabled, discussed and passed, but a range of other issues which merit greater deliberation in the space which symbolises the expression of popular sovereignty.

Unfortunately, the Budget Session has started off with a note of discord — with most Opposition parties boycotting the President’s address to register their resistance to the farm laws and the Centre’s handling of the protests. Instead of the government skirting a debate or the Opposition walking out, it is crucial to have a structured discussion on agriculture, reforms, protests and what happened on January 26 in both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. Remember, it was because the legislative process was fast-tracked that apprehensions about the laws deepened. An open discussion — with both supportive and critical points of views being expressed freely — will help send a signal that the appetite for debate is alive, and assure farmers that their concerns are being articulated in Parliament.

India has faced a national security, public health and economic crisis over the past year. And each of these elements needs greater deliberation too. The standoff with China has persisted — and a lot has happened since raksha mantri Rajnath Singh last briefed Parliament. The government would do well to put out a detailed statement on the exact state of play both in the western and eastern sectors, and what it plans to do to oust China from Indian territory. The pandemic has abated — but there is no room for complacency. As the vaccination drive intensifies, Parliament should see a discussion on India’s record in handling the pandemic so far. And, of course, given that this is the Budget Session, there must be a comprehensive discussion on each element of India’s economic story, from the macro- economic indicators and revival in select sectors to the persistence of high unemployment and entrenchment of structural inequalities. All of this is possible only if both the Treasury and Opposition benches recognise that they differ, but the expression of these differences must happen on the floor of the House. The government must shed any unilateralism, and the Opposition must shed any plans of disruption.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
e-paper
The pandemic shortened the budget session last year, and the winter session was not held at all. This makes the current session even more significant, for it is not just the Union Budget 2021-22 which needs to be tabled, discussed and passed, but a range of other issues which merit greater deliberation in the space which symbolises the expression of popular sovereignty. (Mohd Zakir/HT Archive)
The pandemic shortened the budget session last year, and the winter session was not held at all. This makes the current session even more significant, for it is not just the Union Budget 2021-22 which needs to be tabled, discussed and passed, but a range of other issues which merit greater deliberation in the space which symbolises the expression of popular sovereignty. (Mohd Zakir/HT Archive)
editorials

A productive budget session

By HT Editorial
UPDATED ON JAN 29, 2021 08:22 PM IST
On Friday, Parliament convened for its Budget Session
READ FULL STORY
Close
A medical worker prepares to inoculate a colleague with a Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine, Madurai, January 16, 2021 (AFP)
A medical worker prepares to inoculate a colleague with a Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine, Madurai, January 16, 2021 (AFP)
editorials

Rebooting the vaccine plan

By HT Editorial
UPDATED ON JAN 29, 2021 04:52 AM IST
Ten days into its large-scale campaign to equip citizens against Covid-19, India completed two million vaccinations
READ FULL STORY
Close
A man holds the flags of India and the U.S. while people take part in the 35th India Day Parade in New York August 16, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz/Files (REUTERS)
A man holds the flags of India and the U.S. while people take part in the 35th India Day Parade in New York August 16, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz/Files (REUTERS)
editorials

Security will be a key driver of India-US ties

By HT Editorial
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 07:40 PM IST
India will also continue to take decisions in the spirit of “strategic autonomy”, which will upset the US, just as the US may engage with Pakistan in a manner that upsets India. But initial conversations indicate that the story will be marked by greater agreement and a willingness to deal maturely with the disagreements.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In this case, the farm unions had several opportunities to claim victory but refused to do so, swayed by radicalism, only to see the gains of the movement being possibly frittered away (Bloomberg)
In this case, the farm unions had several opportunities to claim victory but refused to do so, swayed by radicalism, only to see the gains of the movement being possibly frittered away (Bloomberg)
editorials

The politics of protest | HT Editorial

By HT Editorial
UPDATED ON JAN 28, 2021 06:04 AM IST
This is the tricky balance in a democracy, where citizen rights and civil liberties must be respected, decision-making should be participative and representative, but the authority of the State and law and order must also be preserved
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Madhya Pradesh (MP) Police showed unusual efficiency in arresting Mr Faruqui; the judiciary has not granted him bail, with a high court judge saying such people should not be “spared”. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
The Madhya Pradesh (MP) Police showed unusual efficiency in arresting Mr Faruqui; the judiciary has not granted him bail, with a high court judge saying such people should not be “spared”. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
editorials

Why Munawar Faruqui matters | HT Editorial

By HT Editorial
UPDATED ON JAN 28, 2021 06:03 AM IST
Make no mistake — this is an emblematic case, which brings to question India’s commitment to free speech, rule of law, and judicial fairness
READ FULL STORY
Close
This newspaper has consistently warned against maximalism shown by farm groups — and their unwillingness to reciprocate even as the government has stepped back, substantially, on the farm laws (PTI)
This newspaper has consistently warned against maximalism shown by farm groups — and their unwillingness to reciprocate even as the government has stepped back, substantially, on the farm laws (PTI)
editorials

Farm protests turn anarchic | HT Editorial

By HT Editorial
UPDATED ON JAN 27, 2021 07:33 AM IST
On Republic Day, even as India displayed its cultural diversity and military might on Rajpath, farm groups — which had been permitted to hold a tractor rally after the official ceremony concluded, on specific routes, peacefully — violated each of their promises and unleashed anarchy on the streets of Delhi
READ FULL STORY
Close
Justice P Ganediwala held that since there was no skin-to-skin contact, this did not fall within the ambit of Pocso (Bhushan Koyande)
Justice P Ganediwala held that since there was no skin-to-skin contact, this did not fall within the ambit of Pocso (Bhushan Koyande)
editorials

Ensure justice for child sexual abuse survivors | HT Editorial

By HT Editorial
UPDATED ON JAN 26, 2021 06:17 AM IST
There can be no room for ambiguity in child abuse cases and any loophole which allows for this must be plugged at once
READ FULL STORY
Close
This liberal democratic design has served India well. But the Republic can only work well if all pillars of the Constitution function in letter and spirit (Raj K Raj/HT PHOTO)
This liberal democratic design has served India well. But the Republic can only work well if all pillars of the Constitution function in letter and spirit (Raj K Raj/HT PHOTO)
editorials

Celebrating the Republic | HT Editorial

By HT Editorial
UPDATED ON JAN 26, 2021 06:16 AM IST
As India marks its 72nd Republic Day, it is instructive to go back to the scale of achievement of the founding moment of modern Indian constitutionalism
READ FULL STORY
Close
The government must be applauded for this imaginative diplomacy, aided in no small measure by the structural advantage of being the world’s pharmacy (Pratham Gokhale/HT Photo)
The government must be applauded for this imaginative diplomacy, aided in no small measure by the structural advantage of being the world’s pharmacy (Pratham Gokhale/HT Photo)
editorials

India’s vaccine diplomacy | HT Editorial

By HT Editorial
UPDATED ON JAN 25, 2021 06:09 AM IST
India started its vaccination drive against Covid-19 on January 16
READ FULL STORY
Close
At the root of it is both the BJP and Trinamool’s belief that they have the first right to claim Bose. (Samir Jana / Hindustan Times)
At the root of it is both the BJP and Trinamool’s belief that they have the first right to claim Bose. (Samir Jana / Hindustan Times)
editorials

The political battle over Netaji | HT Editorial

By HT Editorial
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 06:37 PM IST
To be true to the present, both sides must be truthful about the past, instead of making one of India’s icons a subject of political wrangling
READ FULL STORY
Close
On Thursday, the day when the index crossed 50,000, India’s price-earnings multiple (a measure of whether a stock is overvalued or undervalued) was 34.36. (REUTERS)
On Thursday, the day when the index crossed 50,000, India’s price-earnings multiple (a measure of whether a stock is overvalued or undervalued) was 34.36. (REUTERS)
editorials

Decoding the 50,000 mark

By HT Editorial
UPDATED ON JAN 22, 2021 10:46 PM IST
The occasion of Sensex, the benchmark index of BSE crossing 50,000 (it has since fallen below that level), has been used by analysts to don their cheerleader costumes and predict that it could touch 100,000 in the next five years
READ FULL STORY
Close
Farmers take part in a protest against the newly passed farm laws on the outskirts of Delhi, December 17, 2020 (REUTERS)
Farmers take part in a protest against the newly passed farm laws on the outskirts of Delhi, December 17, 2020 (REUTERS)
editorials

Farmers should shed rigidity

By HT Editorial
UPDATED ON JAN 22, 2021 06:19 AM IST
The government retreated. Protesting groups should have reciprocated. In a democracy, farm groups exercised their right to protest — but they should not take over the rights of a sovereign Parliament and an elected government, and dictate terms from the streets.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The room for dissent in the party is limited even as leaders can see clearly that its electoral prospects — in both state polls and 2024 elections — remain dim (HTPHOTO)
The room for dissent in the party is limited even as leaders can see clearly that its electoral prospects — in both state polls and 2024 elections — remain dim (HTPHOTO)
editorials

The Congress must get its act together

By HT Editorial
UPDATED ON JAN 22, 2021 06:20 AM IST
The CWC is itself a part of the problem, for it is a body of nominated individuals, many with limited or non-existent mass base who have thrived on patronage politics.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Along with domestic priorities, the Biden presidency will have to deal with the most important strategic challenge of the times— the belligerence of China (AFP)
Along with domestic priorities, the Biden presidency will have to deal with the most important strategic challenge of the times— the belligerence of China (AFP)
editorials

The 46th President of the US | HT Editorial

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON JAN 20, 2021 07:30 PM IST
Joe Biden’s elevation as the 46th President of the United States (US) marks a moment of victory for all those who believe in liberal democracy, civilised politics within the rules of the game, responsible leadership, and the inclusion of various social groups, including minorities, in the power structure
READ FULL STORY
Close
Delhi’s air quality slipped into the “severe” category on Tuesday, for the sixth time this month (Biplov Bhuyan/HT PHOTO)
Delhi’s air quality slipped into the “severe” category on Tuesday, for the sixth time this month (Biplov Bhuyan/HT PHOTO)
editorials

The persistence of the pollution threat | HT Editorial

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 07:22 PM IST
As Parliament prepares to take up a full-fledged Bill for approval to back the newly formed Commission for Air Quality Management by law, it is time to re-evaluate the non-meteorological reasons that are responsible for bad air in the National Capital Region
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP