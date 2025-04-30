After Pahalgam, reset in India-Afghanistan ties

India’s outreach to the Taliban leadership in Afghanistan amid heightened tensions with Pakistan over the Pahalgam terror attack should be seen as part of the continuing calibrated engagement with the set-up in Kabul with an eye on regional security and stability. Officially, this was the first meeting between the Indian diplomat recently assigned to lead the crucial Pakistan-Afghanistan-Iran division in the external affairs ministry and the Taliban’s acting foreign minister. It is significant that the Taliban regime condemned the terror attack that killed 26 people and said such incidents undermine regional security. The attack also figured in Sunday’s meeting between the two sides at a time when the Afghan Taliban’s relations with their previous benefactors in Pakistan are severely strained. It is significant that the Taliban regime condemned the terror attack that killed 26 people and said such incidents undermine regional security (ANI)

India’s engagement with the Taliban has moved forward largely because of a sense of pragmatism in New Delhi despite long-standing suspicions about the militant group in some quarters. Not engaging with the regime in Kabul will leave the field open to other regional players, who have already made moves that could impinge on India’s security interests. Continuing this engagement in a clear-eyed manner could also help manage Kabul’s reaction to any further escalation of tensions between India and Pakistan.

However, one of the punitive measures taken by India against Pakistan – the closure of the only operational land border crossing at Attari – has hit Afghan traders, who rely on the check point as the cheapest route to transport a variety of goods to India. India should act quickly to address the concerns of these traders who fear their exports will get blocked. Iran’s Chabahar route can be an alternative route though the costs will be relatively higher. Steps taken by India at this juncture to bolster trade and development cooperation with Afghanistan will go a long way in addressing the economic challenges confronting the Afghan people.