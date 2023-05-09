An unstable Pakistan bodes well for no one

After weeks of dithering, Pakistan’s ruling establishment appears to have finally bitten the bullet. In a dramatic operation, Pakistan’s anti-graft watchdog arrested former Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan at Islamabad high court. Footage of the arrest showed scores of security personnel in riot-control gear whisking Mr Khan away in a van even as supporters of his Pakistan Tehreek-i-insaf party went on a rampage. The arrest by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) marks a dramatic escalation in Pakistan’s already turbulent politics. It shows Mr Khan’s rivals, PM Shehbaz Sharif and foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, may have finally decided that allowing the charismatic former cricketer to continue mobilising street support was too electorally risky. The churn is made all the more volatile by the current state of the nation’s traditional power arbiter, the Pakistani army. Facing a volley of criticism by Mr Khan, the army finds its stock at an all-time low. How General Asim Munir reacts to the situation will be key, as will pronouncements by an increasingly strident judiciary. PREMIUM Imran Khan supporters chant slogans next to burning tires during a protest to condemn the arrest of their leader, in Hyderabad, Pakistan. (AP)