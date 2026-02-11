Back to electoral democracy in Dhaka

Bangladesh is at the crossroads. The outcome of Thursday’s election will decide not just who gains office in Dhaka but also influence the diplomatic balance in the subcontinent. Since street mobilisations ousted the Awami League government and paved the way for a caretaker administration under Muhammad Yunus in August 2024, Bangladesh has drifted into a phase characterised by political uncertainty and mob violence, especially against minorities. Yunus’ appalling remarks against India, made in China, revealed his inexperience in statecraft and led to a downward spiral in relations with Delhi. The caretaker administration failed to usher in the political reforms promised but tried to erase the legacy of Sheikh Mujib and disband the Awami League and was successful in getting former prime minister Sheikh Hasina convicted of “crimes against humanity”. All this has led to the mainstreaming of Islamist agendas and the return of revisionist history that obscures Pakistan’s role in the 1971 genocide. The incoming government in Dhaka will have to negotiate this messy state of affairs and guide politics back to the middle ground and in step with the reality of its neighbourhood. The outcome of Thursday’s election will decide not just who gains office in Dhaka but also influence the diplomatic balance in the subcontinent. (AFP)

The pivot may be happening already. The Bangladesh National Party, the frontrunner to win the election, has moderated its views on India. On its part, New Delhi has indicated its willingness to do business with BNP: External affairs minister S Jaishankar’s presence at the funeral of Begum Khaleda Zia, the matriarch of BNP, contained a clear message of outreach. Even the Jamaat-e-Islami has moderated its views and has reached out to the minority communities. But both parties are likely to maintain warm relations with Islamabad. The US is also keen to make its presence felt in Dhaka — the two countries have agreed on a trade deal — in view of the growing Chinese presence there. For New Delhi, the primary consideration will be to secure its strategic interests, considering the long border. History and geography demand that both countries maintain at least cordial relations.